SWEENY — Nicole Larson believes knowledge is power and is passionate about bringing innovative learning opportunities to exceptional students as the new director of Alternative Funding, Education Foundation and Communications for Sweeny ISD.
Before joining the district, Larson worked in the nonprofit world for Brazosport Cares as its development coordinator. She is a creative, outgoing, and driven individual passionate about marketing, communications, fundraising and social media.
In 2020, Larson received recognition as one of The Facts’ Leaders Under 40 of Brazoria County for her community work with the food bank during the pandemic, raising money for children’s organizations with the Junior Service League of Brazosport and her professional communications work.
Larson currently lives in Lake Jackson but is not a Brazoria County native. She grew up in Denton and graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree in English.
When Larson is not at work, she can be found cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Tech Red Raiders or the Texas Rangers. She is an avid reader, loves true-crime podcasts, is a “Big Brother” Superfan and loves spending time with her family at the beach. Larson and her husband, Nathan, have two children, 7-year-old Mac and 4-year-old Parker Elizabeth, and two chaotic but lovable dogs.
