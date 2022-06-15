WEST COLUMBIA — Bouncing back in style, the Sweeny Bulldogs beat El Campo, 7-4, in the final championship game of the Texas District 18 9U tournament June 8 at Galloway Field.
Sweeny’s performance differed from the previous night’s 11-10 loss, which forced the decisive game June 8.
“I just told them that we were going to play Sweeny baseball. Yesterday never happened, so we started fresh again,” Sweeny coach Greg Clifton said. “We beat that team already once this week, and I knew that we could do it again.”
The Bulldogs’ fielding was sharper after committing nearly double-digit errors Tuesday. The team committed one Wednesday.
“I wasn’t surprised about yesterday’s loss, but I think yesterday we had eight errors because we typically are a clean ball club,” Clifton said. “Those were the first errors of this tournament for this group, but hats off to them because they put the ball in play and forced us to make those errors.”
Sweeny started the game with a 1-0 lead as the visitors in the first inning when Dustin Hickman scored on a passed ball.
Sweeny starting pitcher Hunter Fox quieted the El Campo bats in his 3 1/3 innings of work.
The Sweeny bats scored three runs in the top of the second without a hit. El Campo starter Kaiden Bubela threw 20 pitches — 16 balls — and issued a bases-loaded walk to make it a 2-0 game.
Will Bowers stepped in for Bubela with runners on second and third and threw a wild pitch to allow Brantley Peralta to score the third run. Bowers threw another wild pitch to make a 4-0 Sweeny lead.
Fox struck out the side in the bottom of the second — including two batters who went down looking.
Fox fanned six of the first nine batters he faced.
“Hunter has pitched great for the year in league, and he just kind of carried that into all-stars,” Clifton said. “He throws a lot of strikes so he can fill it up. Whenever he goes against a team that doesn’t want to swing, he can get a lot of strikes, and tonight I think he got seven.”
Sweeny added a run in the top of the fifth when Hickman’s fly ball to right field drove home Owen Farley.
Fox ran into some trouble in the bottom of the fourth when he issued a leadoff walk to Bryce Irby. Bowers smashed the ball off the third-base bag to put runners on first and second. With one out, Jonathan Blackburn put the Ricebirds on the scoreboard with his liner up the middle to score two and put Blackburn at second base.
Fox’s night ended when a ground ball went through the legs of his shortstop to close the Sweeny lead to 5-3.
Hickman took over on the mound and promptly got a strikeout for the second out, but, with a runner on third, Hickman threw a wild pitch to allow another run to cross home plate.
In the top of the sixth, the umpires announced it would be the final inning. Sweeny’s Colton Hunt led off with a single. Courtesy runner Ricardo Ruiz took over. A wild pitch and a passed ball allowed Ruiz to reach third base, and another passed ball scored a run to make it 6-4.
Peralta had quite an adventure with two outs. He reached on an error on the shortstop and advanced to second on a bad throw. Peralta proceeded to score on subsequent errors for the final run.
El Campo threatened in its final at-bat with runners on first and second and one out. Hickman induced back-to-back groundouts to make the Bulldogs District 18 champs.
“Today, our team did a good job flushing that and just started new today, and we took care of them,” Clifton said. “It’s great to be district champs, but I know that we are going to see El Campo for many years to come because that team and ours are just very scrappy. So those are going to be very interesting meetings when they do happen.”
