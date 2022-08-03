August 3
Bout Camp
9 to 11 a.m. for students with last names A-L and 1 to 3 p.m. for students with last names M-Z. West Brazos Junior orientation for sixth graders. Call 979-799-1730.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Kids Wacky Wednesday Art Splatter Painting
5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
BLOOD DRIVE
8 a.m. to 3 p.m at Sweeny High School in the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center donor coach 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road. Donors receive a T-shirt and coupon for free pint of Blue Bell. Email cwesley@sweenyisd.org
August 5
Blue Water Highway
7:30 p.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Ticket purchase required. Call 979-230-3156 or email onstage@brazosport.edu.
Free Farmers Market
6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Shady Acres, 18034 CR 463, Brazoria. Trade, buy or sell your goods. Email pastorsteve@fbcshadyacres.org.
August 6
Sweeny Bulldog BBQ and Auction
5:30 p.m. at Sweeny High School Cafeteria, 600 Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. $15 meal plates, silent and live auction. Contact Maria 504-723-0866 or sweenyathleticboosterclub@gmail.com.
Roughneck Media Day
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. $15 Barbecue tickets. Auction sponsored by Columbia-Brazoria Booster Club Athletics. Call Lee Johnson 979-824-9559 or Kimberly Broussard 979-832-372-7015.
Back To School Supplies
10 a.m. to noon at Brazoria First Assembly of God, 600 S. Market St, Brazoria. 500 backpacks will be available for Columbia-Brazoria ISD elementary students. Students must be present. While supplies last. Call 979-798-7585.
Dino Day
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Free admission. Monetary and nonperishable food donations being accepted to benefit Brazoria County Dream Center. Call 979-415-2400 or email lbernard@lakejacksontx.gov.
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Open House
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Founded in the 1840s, the Jackson Plantation was the second of three plantations developed by Abner Jackson. Originally known as “Lake Place,” the site was once a bustling sugar plantation that stretched over 4,642 acres with more than 80 enslaved workers. Free admission; self-guided tours. Call 979-297-1570.
Canning 101 Workshop
10 a.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Registration $20. Call Kimberly Mayer at 979-864-1558.
AUGUST 10
SWEENY SENIOR SCHEDULES
Sweeny seniors pick up class schedules. 9 a.m. to noon. Sweeny High School, 600 Ashley Wilson Road, 979-491-8100.
AUGUST 11
SWEENY JUNIOR SCHEDULES
Sweeny juniors pick up class schedules. 9 a.m. to noon. Sweeny High School, 600 Ashley Wilson Road, 979-491-8100.
AUGUST 12
SWEENY SOPHOMORES SCHEDULES
Sweeny sophomores pick up class schedules. 9 a.m. to noon. Sweeny High School, 600 Ashley Wilson Road, 979-491-8100.
AUGUST 13
BRAZORIA VFD OPEN HOUSE
Noon to 4 p.m. at the firehouse, 202 N. Brooks St. Gun raffle, gift card tickets $10 or six for $50. Serving hamburgers, sausage on a stick. Fire demonstrations. Call 979-236-4929.
August 15
CHS Meet The Teacher
5 to 7:30 p.m. at Columbia High School, 520 S. 16th, West Columbia. Call 979-799-1720 or visit www.cbisd.com.
WBJH Walk The Schedule
6 to 7:30 p.m. at West Brazos Junior High, 111 Roustabout Drive, Brazoria. Sixth-grade students invited to walk their schedule and meet their teachers. Call 979-799-1730.
SJHS sixth Grade Orientation
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Sweeny Junior High School, 800 N. Elm St., Sweeny. Call 979-491-8200.
August 16
Sweeny Fish Camp
8 a.m. at Sweeny High School, 600 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Freshman and parents come to pickup schedules, tour school, and meet teachers and counselors. Email Ckersh@sweenyisd.org.
SJHS SEVENth/eighth Grade Schedule Pick Up
4 to 5:30 p.m. at Sweeny Junior High School, 800 N. Elm St., Sweeny. Call 979-491-8200.
SES Meet The Teacher
4 to 6 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary, 709 N. Sycamore St., Sweeny. Call 979-491-8300
Barrow Meet The Teacher
5 to 6 p.m. at Barrow Elementary, 112 Gaines St., Brazoria. Call 979-799-1740 or visit www.cbisd.com.
WCE Meet The Teacher
5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at West Columbia Elementary, 711 S. Gray Ave. Bring school supplies. Call 979-799-1760 or email wceregistration@cbisd.com.
WBJH Walk The Schedule
5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at West Brazos Junior High, 111 Roustabout Drive, Brazoria. Seventh-grade students invited to walk their schedule and meet their teachers; eighth-grade students follow from 7 to 8 p.m. Call 979-799-1730.
