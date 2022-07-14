DAMON — In January 2019, David Hayward was hired as superintendent for Damon ISD. This tiny rural school district north of West Columbia was on the verge of a Texas Education Agency takeover, posting an “F” rating with the state agency.
Three years later, the school district is back from the brink, and Hayward was one of seven finalists for superintendent of the year at the annual conference of the Texas Rural Education Association. Hayward projects Damon ISD will earn a “B” rating from TEA this year. Official results will be in next month.
Hayward and his supporters attended a banquet June 30 at the new Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Round Rock. There, he was recognized for his achievements during the 2021-22 school year. TREA represents more than 380 school districts.
Damon ISD Board President Helen Noble submitted the nomination for Hayward.
“Where to start with this man?” she wrote. “David Hayward joined Damon ISD in January of 2019 and what a mess he walked into. We were on the verge of a TEA takeover as we were academically and financially sunk.”
Board Vice President Ami George said, “We interviewed others for superintendent, but it was night and day after we met David.”
The board explained to him about the school’s poor academic ratings, how parents were transferring their kids to other districts, how the school would graduate only one senior in 2019.
Hayward was up for the challenge.
“The first week I was here, I realized we also had a financial problem,” he said. Noble and George said the board didn’t even know about the district’s financial problems when they hired Hayward.
He quickly fired the business manager and made a trip to the bank to figure out to whom the district owed money. After that sobering visit, he consulted TEA Region 12, known as the financial gurus of education finance. By the time their audit was done, Hayward had to tell his board of directors that the district had only $120,000 in the bank. Region 12 recommended the district take out a loan to cover payroll until the end of the school year.
“We lost a lot of students,” Noble said. “The community lost faith in the school system. We had more teachers leaving than staying, and we couldn’t afford to hire anyone.”
Hayward made personnel cuts. He suspended all extracurricular activities and terminated the high school, returning the district to a pre-K through eighth grade curriculum. He wore all the hats — superintendent, substitute teacher, secretary, janitor and groundskeeper. The board jumped in beside him pulling weeds and delivering lunches during COVID.
During the pandemic, Hayward sought grants to ensure each child and staff member had a laptop and hot spot to connect to the internet and continue learning. Children took the STAAR test online in 2021, even though it wasn’t required, so when it was the following year, they were familiar with the process.
When individual scores came back in May, some students made significant gains. Hayward wrote personalized notes to their parents.
“There is so much growth,” George said. “These kids are getting it! The growth is off the charts!”
Financially, the district’s balance sheet is in the black. The grants Hayward found and two new solar farms in Damon have helped balance the budget.
“We’ve been able to add to our fund balance each year rather than having to pull from fund balance to make it to the end of the year,” Hayward said.
Noble said she is thrilled with the progress Damon ISD is making under Hayward’s direction.
“His accomplishments for our small district are lengthy, and our board and school family could not be prouder to say he is ‘our’ shining star and will be our ‘superintendent of the year’ each and every year,” she said.
