WEST COLUMBIA — A sign on the door said the center was closed Tuesday, Sept. 20, but the parking lots were full of cars all around the Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center.
Inside, the building was packed with the heart of the center — more than 70 volunteers. The senior center was celebrating its volunteers and its 45th anniversary. There were speeches, prizes, food (and two cakes) and lots of clapping and cheering.
“What a joy it is for me to have you all in one place so that we can honor you,” Director Pat Eddy said.
Volunteers run the center; some work remotely writing the newsletter, others are answering the phones, washing dishes, delivering lunches. There are a thousand jobs to be done, and every one is done faithfully every week.
The luncheon was an opportunity to call out those who went above during the past year. The Volunteer of the Year Award went to the Country Store Gang, and Paul Richard accepted on their behalf.
The Country Store is the center’s thrift shop and main money maker. For 32 years, the store was at 317 E. Brazos Ave., but the Christian center, which owned the building, sold it and volunteers had one month to empty it for the new tenant, Not Forgotten.
“Our volunteers started packing, sorting and blessing other ministries long before our doors shut on June 24,” Eddy said. “Richard actually was the coordinator of the clean out, but he could not have done it without a whole lot of volunteers.”
The entire group was presented with a plaque which will be hung in the new Country Store when it opens next spring.
The center was the recipient of $2 million from the Kittie Nash Groce Hospital Trust. The center purchased 8.76 acres across from Central EMS and is building a 24,000-square-foot metal building that will house a commercial kitchen, dining room, bathrooms and showers, a generator, storage, a stage and the Country Store.
The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Duane Sutherland.
Sutherland has been washing dishes at the center for 13 years and recently started delivering meals when they were short of drivers, Eddy said.
Peyton Wolford, 16, was honored as the youngest volunteer. She’s been working at the center for three years.
“I’ve always loved helping people. I had just turned 13 when I started working in our kitchen in 2019,” Wolford said.
The oldest volunteer was celebrated as well. Helen Harrison, 91, has been working at the center for 33 years. Harrison barely beat out volunteer Bill Wiggins, 90, who delivers meals.
“There is no excuse for not volunteering. Volunteering is ageless,” Eddy said.
The awards ceremony concluded with each volunteer selecting a gift, and lunch was served by volunteers from the Iglesia Centro Cristiano congregation. Pastor Richard Garza blessed the meal by saying, “I get emotional because I see great servants in our community. You’re setting a great example to younger people and others in the community.”
The senior center was originally the brainchild of now-deceased Pastor B.B. Hankins of the Christian Center church. He envisioned a place for seniors to get together and have a meal. That vision has grown in 45 years.
More than 75 volunteers, and Eddy, serve more than 60 meals a day, five days a week. When the center opened in 1977, meals were potluck on Tuesdays. Those who didn’t bring a dish paid 50 cents for lunch. Today, the price is $3.50.
