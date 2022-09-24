During the Sept. 16 pep rally, Brazoria Telephone Co. representatives presented Sweeny High School with a check for $5,000 to upgrade technology in the audio/visual program. Pictured are: Matt Way (SHS assistant principal and GATA Network sponsor), Jackson Wetzel (11th), Dylan Collard (11th), Christian Gutierrez (11th), Cooper Stroud (10th), Sam Rakowitz (GATA Network teacher), Kendal Lockler (12th), Chace Doyle (11th), Kim Greenberg (Btel), Declan Donnelly (11th), Charlie Greenberg (Btel), Albert Padilla (Btel), Daniel Fuller (Superintendent), Tyler Rowlett (SHS Principal).
When Brazoria Telephone Company donated $5,000 to Sweeny High School’s audio/visual department, the impact of their gift was felt almost immediately and will have far-reaching effects.
“I am the main programmer and run the software for our live streams. I want to earn a degree in computer science and this helps me gain real world experience with top-of-the-line technology,” junior Dylan Collard said.
The donation paid for top-of-the-line software and a streaming laptop so her students can learn using the latest technology, A/V Teacher Sam Rakowitz said.
“It means so much. The kids have done amazing learning it and getting used to this top-of-the-line equipment,” she said. “I’m thankful to Btel.”
The streaming service program is relatively new, introduced in January. By spring, students were streaming live video on the school’s YouTube Channel, the GATA Network. GATA stands for Grit, Attitude, Tradition and Academics and is the Sweeny High School slogan. Currently the channel has about 340 subscribers and has videos of football games, last year’s talent show, the senior pep rally and much more.
When Sweeny’s softball team earned the right to play in the 2022 state softball championship in June, the GATA Network was there. Jackson Wetzel and Chace Doyle, both juniors, covered the game for the GATA Network.
Doyle commentated the game from Austin for folks at home. Now with this new equipment, made possible with Btel’s donation, Doyle is able to further hone his skills for a future career.
“I want to be a pro wrestling commentator so the GATA Network helps me learn and get experience in live commentating,”Doyle said.
The service teaches the students new skills.
“I am in charge of switching camera views which helps me gain skills for my future in working in entertainment. My favorite part is finding good shots and being able to show them to our viewers at home,”Wetzel said.
Sweeny High Principal Tyler Rowlett is already seeing the effects of the new equipment.
“I am beyond excited with what the future holds for the GATA network and the learning opportunities this program will continue to provide for our students,” Rowlett said.
The new equipment creates excitement for everyone who utilizes it.
“My favorite part is getting fans involved into the game that can’t be there in person,” junior a/v student Declan Donnelly said.
Bulldog fans are encouraged to tune in to the GATA Network to watch games, pep rallies and more. Just search for GATA Network on YouTube.
