SWEENY — Even before his resignation became official, Sweeny City Council started looking for their next city manager after Reese Cook announced his departure.
The city has begun the process of finding his replacement, holding a special meeting June 7 to interview the first round of applicants.
Cook had been the City Manager since 2019 and informed the City Council at their May 17 meeting, with his last day on the job set for July 31.
He says he gave the wide time frame in order to provide the council the chance to fill the position and, he hopes, provide for a smooth transition.
“We hope to extend an offer prior to my leave so that the transition process may occur more efficiently. I have also made it clear to Council and staff that if questions arise that I would be available to answer those even after I am gone,” Cook said.
“He turned in a letter of resignation and talked to the Council members about it,” Sweeny Mayor Jeff Farley said.
Cook indicated there were multiple reasons for the change.
“I have been presented with a few opportunities that will allow me to work from home, work independently and be able to continue working towards some of the personal and career goals we have set for our family,” he said.
Being more involved with his children’s activities also is a factor, he said.
“I will be doing independent consulting work, both professional and personal and will additionally be taking on a more active role in my children’s homeschool co-op, Classical Conversations. I am also looking at more opportunities to serve with our church,” Cook said.
While Cook was in the position, the city saw a number of projects move forward, from the library renovation to the improvements in infrastructure, but he feels that the work he did on the budget was his biggest achievement, and most of the improvements stemmed from that.
“We were able to look at and rectify rather quickly, some of the money ‘leaks’ that were happening as well as position taxpayer dollars to be used for more advantageous projects around town,” Cook said.
