Aug. 31
COFFEE WITH CASA
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave.. Learn about volunteering with CASA to advocate for children in the foster care and court system. RSVP at 979-308-4576 or admin@casa-mw.org.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Storm Preparedness Insight
10:30 a.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3366.
Sept. 1
Brazoria Book Club
4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Blood Drive
3 to 7:30 p.m., 601 S. Market St., Brazoria. Contact Dennis Payne at 979-799-2064 or dennis@btel.com.
Sept. 2
Mollie B And Squeezebox Dance
6 to 10 p.m. at West Brazos Columbus Club Hall, 20632 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. $25 tickets, silent auction, food, snacks, and BYOB. Contact Lisa Greak at 979-215-0109, Tammy McGaughey at 979-665-7790 or greakett@sbcglobal.net.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association
11:15 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, West Columbia. Contact Blanca Ochoa at 979-799-5184 or bochoa5000@gmail.com.
Sept. 3
CHS Homecoming Dance
8 to 11 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. $10 tickets cash only. Call 979-799-1720.
COLUMBIA MUSEUM FISH FRY
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. fish fry behind Columbia Historical Museum, 247 E. Brazos Av. Tickets $15. Benefits the museum. No presales. Drive-through only. Call 979-345-6125.
Jones Creek Farmers Market
6 p.m. at 531 CR 330, Freeport. Music, food trucks, cold beer, wine, vendors and local artists. Contact jonescreekfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 713-594-4768.
Youth Fishing Day
9 to 11 a.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Ages 2-17 years old accompanied by an adult. Bring your fishing poles, bait, and lawn chairs for a morning of catch and release fishing. Contact 979-292-0100 or seacenter@tpwd.texas.gov.
Sept. 6
Tween Scene
4:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Mid-Coast Corvette Club
6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting at On The River, 919 W. Second St., Freeport. Open to all Corvette owners. Call 979-236-5393.
Sept. 7
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Sept. 8
Brazoria Chamber Appreciation Luau Banquet
5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the gymnasium at Brazorai Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Catered dinner, live music, silent and live auctions and awards ceremony. Individual tickets $35 members, $40 nonmembers; reserved table for six $230; corporate table for eight $500. Call 979-798-6100 or email BrazoriaChamber@brazoriachamber.net.
Sept. 9
“Steel Magnolias”
7:30 to 10 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd, Clute. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood to tragedy and loss. Admission $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661.
SEPTEMBER 10
BRAZORIA LIBRARY BASH
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 620 S. Brooks St. Brazoria Community Library Association-sponsored event with kids’ activities, craft vendors, sno-cones, food trucks and silent auction. 979-798-2372.
SADDLE SERIES
6 p.m. at Victory Church Arena (old Armadillo Ballroom), 37310 FM 521, Brazoria. Also Sept. 17, Oct. 1. Events include figure 8 barrels, cloverleaf barrels, pole bending. Text 979-236-6908 for information.
“Steel Magnolias”
7:30 to 10 p.m. at Dow Arena Theater, 400 College Blvd, Clute. A tight-knit group of Louisiana women gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon to bond, dish and offer advice on everything from motherhood to tragedy and loss. Admission $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661.
Dino-Blocks
11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Teen Button Making
2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Ages 12-18. Supplies provided. Call 979-415-2590.
Jones Creek VFD Annual BBQ
11 a.m. at 220 Peach Point Road, Freeport. $10 plates. Call 979-201-3594.}
Sept. 11
DAMON VFD BENEFIT
11 a.m. at West of the Brazos Bar and Grill, 23220 Highway 36, Damon. $15 plate. Drive through or dine in. Live music, live and silent auctions, multi-gun raffle. Call Nicky at 713-202-2597 or Tammy at 979-481-0044.
