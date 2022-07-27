WCVFD 1955 Fire Truck Hits the Road

WEST COLUMBIA — Brad Womack was all smiles as the 1955 Chevrolet fire truck was loaded onto a wrecker for a short ride to Angleton.
A J&M wrecker hauled the truck July 16 to Dirty Leg, Inc., a classic car restoration company in Angleton. Dwayne Allen of Dirty Leg will restore the engine and brake system. J&M gave the fire department a discount for the service.
West Columbia Fire Marshal Marvin Kilsby was on hand to watch.
“This is wonderful to see. This truck was state-of-the-art for its time,” Kilsby said.
Kilsby said he’s been retired as an active-duty volunteer fireman for 29 years and has been advocating for the restoration of the 1955 truck all that time.
After the truck is deemed road-worthy, they will decide how to restore the exterior, West Columbia Fire Chief Michael Eulenfeld said.
“The truck is white right now. I heard that it wasn’t always white. It used to be red. We have to make the decision of whether to keep it white or restore to the original,” Eulenfeld said. “There’s no rust. We could clear coat it to preserve what it is. There’s a West Columbia patch on it. Do we update it with the new patch or keep it original?”
All these questions are igniting interest from the department about the future of their classic truck.
