Just as conspiracy theories blossomed when Vice President Lyndon Johnson succeeded slain President John F. Kennedy in November 1963, rumors circulated in Brazoria County when the brother of another U.S. President named Johnson died in late October 1865.
While John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald’s names are etched in the annals of American history, the killer of William Patterson Johnson was no mystery.
William Patterson Johnson’s killer was William Patterson Johnson. At least, it is certain that he accidentally shot himself while reportedly bird hunting in Velasco near the mouth of the Brazos River. Could the life of the sitting president’s older brother have been saved if physicians had made more of an effort to keep him alive?
To set the stage for this grisly event, the Civil War had only recently reached its bloody conclusion. Andrew Johnson had taken over as president after Lincoln was assassinated, and Texans were adjusting to reconstruction and occupation of the region by northern enforcers.
The president’s brother was a skilled carpenter who married Sarah Giddings McDonough in 1832 in Raleigh, Tenn. The couple had 10 children. William eventually went to work for the J.H. Dance and Bros. manufacturing business in East Columbia building houses and making gristmills and revolvers for the Confederate Army during the Civil War.
President Johnson appointed his brother William to the position of collector at the Port of Velasco in mid-1865. While stepping out of a boat on the banks of the Brazos River at Velasco (present-day Freeport) on Oct. 9, 1865, the shotgun Johnson was using caught on a gunnel of the boat and discharged its full load of pellets into his arm.
The small community of Velasco had no doctors available to treat him, so he was taken to Brazoria. Research reveals that a Dr. Stevens treated William, but he had lost a great deal of blood and gangrene had set into the wounded arm. Dr. O.H. Seeds, of Columbia, was reportedly who amputated William’s arm.
There are conflicting reports as to whether William was in Brazoria or Columbia when he died of gangrene, nevertheless, an impressive headstone marks the site of his burial at Old Columbia Cemetery. William was 61 when he drew his last breath on Oct. 24, 1865. President Johnson did not attend his older brother’s funeral.
John Adriance, a Columbia merchant and civic leader, recalled that he was traveling with Col. J.C. DeGress, provost marshal general of the Eastern District of Texas, elsewhere in Brazoria County when a messenger informed him of William’s accident at Velasco. Col. DeGress ordered the provost marshal at Columbia to send a surgeon, accompanied by Union soldiers, to Brazoria to treat the president’s brother.
An article published in the Tennessee Historical Quarterly stated that President Johnson, when informed of his older brother’s passing in Brazoria County, apparently accepted the explanation that nothing more could have been done to save William’s life.
While the President may have accepted the explanation surrounding his brother’s death, some of William’s children claimed negligence on the part of Brazoria County physicians in failing to treat their wounded father properly. A January 1866 letter to the editor published in The New York Times refuted claims made in an earlier letter to the New York City newspaper by sons of William that “rebel surgeons of the vicinity refused to render any assistance, on the grounds that Mr. Johnson was a brother of the president.”
The author of the follow-up letter to the editor claimed he was in Columbia at the time of William’s death and said that Johnson’s sons were not in Texas when their father died. “There was every mark of respect shown him by the people attending his funeral (at Columbia Cemetery),” the letter’s writer claimed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.