Xi Tau Tau celebrate 50 years of membership Dec 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Three members of Xi Tau Tau a chapter of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated 50 years of membership with a Golden Circle Ritual. From left, Frances Slaughter, Martha Carr, and Glenda Chambless. Contributed Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three members of Xi Tau Tau a chapter of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated 50 years of membership with a Golden Circle Ritual. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tau Xi Linguistics Phi Membership Beta Sigma Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo life sentences handed down to Rosharon man for sex assaultFatal wreck, gunshot death investigatedGoodbye Luanne: Luby's cafeteria set to close within 30 daysChildren recovering after wreck that killed twoMarlin Douglas White Jr.New Main Street Coordinator is a Freeport localHospital connected to data breachPUBLIC MEETINGS: Freeport council member faces complaint from employeeAurora RodriguezKeniqua King Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSophie Marie Davis (2)Marsha Willis Patterson (1)Gerald “Jerry” Patrick Norman (1)That's the Spirit: Freeport Museum wins award for Velasco exhibit (1)New Main Street Coordinator is a Freeport local (1)Texas schools about to hit allowable debt ceiling (1)Johnny Paul Polk (1)MICHAEL MORRIS: Meaning of 'patriot' has been lost (1)ANALYSIS: Election shows conflicting gun views (1)Jeremy Thomas Stone (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News An idea is born: TDECU shares concept plans for new bank, city park, and library Trial of Angleton family's accused killer on hold Freeport board passes one downtown zoning change, tables others Ask not what your country can do for you: vets reflect on Pearl Harbor Day CBISD Bond Next Steps: Construction Could Begin December 2023 Needville downs Sweeny in Leroy Miksch opener (copy) SCOOP: Shopping local means eating local too, of course. Community calendar for Dec. 7, 2022 Online Poll Time Magazine announced its 10 finalists for 2022 Person of the Year. The magazine's editors base the selection on who they believe most influenced world events during the year, be it in a positive or negative way. Who do you think should receive the award? You voted: Chinese President Xi Jinping U.S. Supreme Court Elon Musk Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Protesters in Iran Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Gun safety advocates U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads reg 7 bid CNN PR4282 Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.