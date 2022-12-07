Xi Tau Tau Celebrate 50 Years Of Membership
Buy Now

Three members of Xi Tau Tau a chapter of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated 50 years of membership with a Golden Circle Ritual. From left, Frances Slaughter, Martha Carr, and Glenda Chambless.

 Contributed Photo

Three members of Xi Tau Tau a chapter of Beta Sigma Phi celebrated 50 years of membership with a Golden Circle Ritual.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.