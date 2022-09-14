Medical Leaders & Associates Welcomes 2 New Staffers

WEST COLUMBIA — Certified Physician’s Assistant Debbie Boyd and Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Andrea Todd are the newest staff members of Medical Leaders and Associates.
Both graduated from Columbia High School, got their advanced education and returned home to care for friends and neighbors.
Although Todd has a family of her own now and lives in Sargent, she vividly remembers growing up on Ringgold Street and enjoyed the tight-knit neighborhood.
“I always told myself if I’m going to spend that many years in school, I’m going to help my community,” Todd said.
Todd graduated from Wharton Community College, Texas Tech University and earned her masters from UTMB as a family nurse practitioner. Previously, she worked in infectious disease for the Brazoria County Health Department at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In that position, she pulled on full protective gear numerous times a day as she visited all seven county hospitals.
“You can’t keep running like that,” she said. When she was recruited by Medical Leaders, she eagerly jumped at the chance.
“It’s definitely a different pace. We see a good volume of patients, but I feel like we get to educate more, and I like the follow up.”
Boyd also grew up in West Columbia. She graduated from the University of Houston – Clear Lake and earned her master’s from UTMB. She previously worked at Medical Leaders from 2011-2014 and then transferred to work for Dr. Brian Feaver until his death in February 2021. She took some time off, helping to care for her dad and then rejoined Medical Leaders.
“I missed not working,” she said. “I enjoy what I do, and I’ve known Andi since she was little. She did some of her training under me, and now we’re colleagues.”
Boyd said her degree as a physician’s assistant and Todd’s as a family nurse practitioner are similar mid-level care providers. She too enjoys developing relationships with patients.
“I enjoy knowing patients and seeing them out in the community,” she said.
Boyd and Todd typically see 10-15 patients a day, both acute and chronic conditions.
Medical Leaders is a multispecialty clinic with a sister clinic in Sweeny – Sweeny Medical Clinic.
Medical Leaders and Associates in West Columbia has nine providers: Dr. Uzma Rahat is board certified in Internal Medicine and Generics.; Dr. M. Atiq Dada, Dr. Fabio Aglieco, Dr. Vinitha Vellanki and Dr. Sajan Eapen specialize in diseases of the kidneys and Internal Medicine. Certified Physician Assistant Sabrina Garrison and Boyd along with Certified Nurse Practitioners Todd and Tincy Thomas all bring many years of experience to the office treating patients.
The Sweeny Medical Clinic is staffed by family practitioner Dr. Enrique Leal, Family Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Kucera and Internal Medicine/Nephrologist Dr. Naveed Anwar. Dr. Aglieco also sees patients in Sweeny.
Medical Leaders and Associates, PLLC is at 513 S. Columbia Drive in West Columbia. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All ages of patients can be seen. Contact them at 979-345-6522.
