Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the July 5 edition of The Facts.
WEST COLUMBIA — On a day of remembering how America declared its independence from Britain, those attending the Fourth of July celebration in Texas’ first capital city were asked to take action.
Speaker and former councilman Dietrich von Biedenfeld encouraged all in attendance to read the historic words of the past as a way to celebrate Independence Day at the Hometown Celebration at Mattson-Rinnold American Legion Post 503.
“I encourage a call of action that is the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, which are living documents,” Biedenfeld said during the July 4 event. “They are documents we read and put away, but they should be brushed off more than once a year. These inspirational words in the Constitution and Declaration of Independence give the words we know from Booker T. Washington, that if you want to lift yourself up, you first must lift up others.”
We’re a unified country, and in times of divisiveness, the community needs to work together, he said.
“I think July 4 is a great time to remember our founding documents and remind ourselves again that these are action calls,” Biedenfeld said. “These are not dead words. These are words we need to live by.”
What began as a community service project quickly became more after the American Legion hosted its first Fourth of July Hometown Celebration three years ago, Post Commander Sandy Weems said.
“We started in 2019 and had it here because nothing was going on in West Columbia on the Fourth of July; there was no celebration like this or parade,” Weems said. “The city had fireworks at night, and that was the only thing, and I thought, after all, this is July 4, we need to draw people’s attention to this, so that’s why we started it.”
Since then, the celebration has grown from about 150 people its first year to about double that Monday, Weems said.
“This is our Independence Day and is the day the Declaration of Independence was signed, and I think in these times, people need to think about how the country got started and the sacrifices people made back then to let us enjoy what we have today,” he said.
Weems also brought to attention Veterans Memorial Park on the post grounds as a way of honoring the past.
“In our memorial park, we have 17 KIA (killed in action) plaques from this small area of Sweeny, Damon, West Columbia and Brazoria,” he said. “They were killed defending us so we could enjoy what we have now.”
Events at the celebration included horseshoe and washer contests, bounce houses and water slides for kids, train rides, free food and drinks and raffles from the Legion and the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
Joel Lovell of West Columbia took the opportunity to spend the day with loved ones, he said.
“It is nice to celebrate with friends and family because it celebrates the country,” he said. “It was the day we got our independence, and it’s nice to serve the community.”
Ben Cady of West Columbia thought about how July 4 impacted his life.
“This is our country, no one owns it other than us, and we can’t be told how to live our lives,” Cady said. “We the people are the ultimate sovereign, and we choose a government every two years. That is what it means to me.”
The day mixes celebration and somberness remembering what it took to gain independence, and the sense of community it allowed, Clute resident Jerry Davis said.
“I am ex-military, and it means a lot to have community support during this time,” he said. “It makes me feel good that there are other people that share my patriotism. I was in the Air Force from ’86 to ’98. I am proud of my service, and I’m proud to be an American.”
