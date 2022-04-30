SWEENY — Sweeny Pride Day — or the Sweeny: A City with Pride Festival, as it is officially known — is once again raising its head high on Saturday, as the citizens celebrate the town they love.
It will be the 53rd annual festival, after 2020 caused a hiccup and was reinstated in 2021.
The day will kick off with a 5K bright and early at 7 a.m. at Backyard Park. Patrons who are feeling up to the challenge of running or walking can register at the City Hall, 102 W. Ashley Wilson Road, or by visiting the Sweeny Economic Development Corp. office at 111 W. Third St.
For those who enjoy consuming calories more than burning them off, there’s a barbecue cook-off which kicks off Friday night, and will see judging of individual items throughout Saturday afternoon. Brisket, chicken, ribs, pinto beans and beef fajitas will all be in contention. There will also be a Men’s Cake and Bake Sale Auction at noon for those with a sweet tooth.
The big event is the parade at 10 a.m., which will take its route from “Chick” Anderson Park, down Main Street and winds up at Sweeny Elementary School.
For the competitive set, a number of events will be held, starting with a beauty pageant for participants from high schoolers all the way down to infants in the Beautiful Baby contest.
There will also be both washer and cornhole tournaments in Backyard Park beginning Friday night.
If you wish to register for the washers tournament, a doubles team is $25 with a sign-up at 6 p.m. Friday. Cornhole teams should sign up at 11 a.m. Saturday with a start time of noon. The entry fee for a doubles team is $40.
Entertainment will be happening all afternoon with performances from local residents. Jana’s Dancers of West Columbia will kick off the set at 11:30 a.m. with a recital, followed by Sweeny’s Bulldog Belles.
Local artist Heath Spencer Phillips and DJ Nick will follow up the dancing and lead into the What’s Left Band, who will be performing favorites until 7 p.m.
