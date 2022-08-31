Sr. Center Update

Construction at the new Columbia Christian Senior Center is behind schedule but is an impressive sight already. The walls and roof are on. The windows and doors are installed.
Center Director Pat Eddy said supply back orders and increasing prices delayed construction.
“Because everything has gone up, now we are trying to figure out how we can cut costs,” she said. “The cost of the metal building went up $40,000. Concrete went up.”
The center was the recipient of $2 million from the Kittie Nash Groce Hospital Trust which allowed the nonprofit to purchase 8.76 acres across from Central Emergency Management Services. Currently the center is housed at its original location for the past 45 years at 629 E. Bernard St. Additionally, the center had a thrift shop, the Country Store, which closed in June when the building was sold. The Country Store is the center’s thrift shop and main money maker.
The new building will house the Country Store, a commercial kitchen, dining room, bathrooms and showers, a generator, storage and a stage.
Eddy said the contractor, LanMarc Construction, will prioritize finishing the Country Store first.
“They are predicting for the center to be ready in April or May,” she said. “Because the Country Store brings in $4,000 to $5,000 a month to support the center, they are going to try getting that up first. It has less work that needs to be done to get it up and running. They are predicting four months when they start on it.”
More than 75 volunteers, and Eddy, serve more than 60 meals a day, five days a week. When the center opened in 1977, meals were potluck on Tuesdays. Those who didn’t bring a dish paid 50 cents for lunch. Today, the price is $3.50 and a team of volunteers make homemade meals every week day.
