“Cruisin’ for a Cure” car show organizer Alison Blevins, right, and her mother, Ella Smith, were inspired to hold the car show to raise money for the American Cancer Society after battling cancer themselves. The 6th annual car show raised more than $2,500 for the ACS on Saturday.
“Cruisin’ for a Cure” car show organizer Alison Blevins, right, and her mother, Ella Smith, were inspired to hold the car show to raise money for the American Cancer Society after battling cancer themselves. The 6th annual car show raised more than $2,500 for the ACS on Saturday.
The sixth annual Cruisin’ 4 a Cure Car Show raised more than $2,500 for the American Cancer Society.
“It was a wonderful event. We had 42 total vehicles from classic cars, muscle cars, rat rods, trucks and 4x4s,” organizer Alison Blevins said. “We had an awesome silent auction with many donations from a few local businesses.”
The event took place Sept. 17 at the Brazos River Brisket House. Winners by class were:
Overall Show Winner
Matt Adams (’72 Chevy C10 truck)
Crowd Favorite
Billy Crouch from Angleton (’58 Chevy Cameo truck)
Most Club Participation
The Villains
4x4 class
First: Brandon & Carter Wilford from West Columbia (’94 Ford F350 4x4)
Second: Steven Macia from Alvin (’91 GMC)
Rat Rod class
Jason Pitz from Damon (’64 Chevy C10)
Truck class
First: Henry Brown from Damon (’41 GMC)
Second: Matt Adams from LJ (’72 C10)
Third: Kelsey Beicker from Houston (’52 Ford truck)
Car Class
First: Terry Deeds from Needville (Model A)
Second: Jim & Sandra Ruhmann of Danciger (’15 Ford Model T)
Third: Sam Shifflett from West Columbia (’53 Chevy 150)
Muscle Car class
First: John Rerich from Freeport (’68 Dodge Charger R/T)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.