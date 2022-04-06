More than 20 years after the initial proposal, the work to widen sections of Highway 36 through West of the Brazos communities is nearing the point where heavy equipment will be movving in.
The next patch to be tackled is from south of Brazoria to south of the Jones Creek Bridge, near the Stephen A. Austin Elementary School. The highway department is in the process of relocating utilities and acquiring right-of-way in preparation for the work.
Construction is expected to begin this July with an estimated completion date of the end of 2025. At 9.6 miles, it is so far one of, if not the costliest stretches of road for the project’s duration in Brazoria County, coming in at $96.5 million, or just more than $10 million per mile.
“The goal is to improve mobility along that corridor and we’re certainly doing that, moving these projects forward,” said Danny Perez, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation. “We understand it’s heavily traveled and it’s only going to increase over time, so we’re making sure we address those issues now.”
The next phases of construction are under the letting process, during which transportation officials are taking bids from contractors.
The area from Hogg Ranch Road to FM 522, through West Columbia will include an overpass where Highway 35 will pass under 36. The letting process for this section will be completed in May.
In August, a contract will be awarded for the last leg of about three and-a-half miles, completing the run from south of the Jones Creek Bridge and connecting with current construction north of the Brazos River, Perez said.
“After the project is awarded to the contractor, they usually have about two to three months to mobilize equipment and crews,” he said.
The overall project calls making Highway 36 four lanes wide from Port Freeport to Highway 59. It includes medians being added to the center of the rural sections of the highway and left-turn lanes to the more populated areas.
Currently, Highway 36 from the Fort Bend County line to the intersection with Hogg Ranch Road, north of West Columbia, is estimated at 40 percent complete, Perez said. A section from south of the Brazos River to FM 1495, near Port Freeport, is sitting at about 15 percent.
These are the longest and shortest parts of the project, at just under 13 and just over one mile, respectively. Both of them are scheduled for completion by the end of 2024.
