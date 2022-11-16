Sweeny FFA Alumni Fundraiser

The Sweeny FFA Alumni Association purchased this pen of three commercial heifers from Danbury 4H student Levi Flora at the Brazoria County Fair. The animals will be raffled Saturday in the club’s fundraiser.
Five years ago, the Sweeny FFA Alumni Association formed and its members already are raising serious cash to help the high school FFA program.
Chance Leopold is one of the founding members and a former ag teacher in Ganado and Louise.
“We started it with just a few families,” he said. The money raised “goes toward scholarships, any help that the FFA or ag students may need during the year. We bought meals for them on the trips, jackets for students who couldn’t afford, entry fees.”
The group will have its next fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Hall in West Columbia. The evening includes a live and silent auction, dinner and a dance. The big-ticket item is a $100 raffle ticket for a pen of three heifers. Second prize is a Louis Vuitton purse valued at $2,000, third prize is a $1,000 gun voucher and fourth prize is an RTIC cooler.
The pen of three heifers was purchased at the Brazoria County Fair Youth Auction from a Danbury 4H student. Leopold is keeping the animals until a raffle winner is announced. He said if the winner doesn’t want the heifers, they can take cash — $4,000.
Tickets may be purchased right up until the drawing from any Sweeny FFA member or alumni. Call Leopold for information at 979-481-3716 or email sweenyffaalumni@gmail.com.
