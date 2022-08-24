The results publicly released Aug. 15 — the districts received them three days earlier — are the first state ratings released since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter grades are based largely on how students performed on the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness exams — or STAAR — as well as improvement in those scores; and how well schools are educating disadvantaged students.
Campuses could receive distinctions in up to six categories, including for academic achievement in English language arts/reading, mathematics, science and social studies; top 25 percent in comparative academic growth and comparative closing the gaps; and postsecondary readiness. Districts could receive distinctions solely for postsecondary readiness.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD
Barrow Elementary
Overall Score: 85
Rating: B
West Columbia Elementary
Overall Score: 78
Rating: C
Wild Peach Elementary
Overall Score: 84
Rating: B
West Brazos Junior High
Overall Score: 76
Rating: C
Columbia High School
Overall Score: 82
Rating: B
The district kept its overall B rating but saw a major improvement in campus grades, with Barrow Elementary in particular making strides.
“We’re very proud of the district. I think this shows that there is a solid foundation at C-BISD,” Superintendent Steven Galloway. “If we’re talking improvement, we need to speak about Barrow Elementary. The last time official ratings were released, Barrow was an F campus, and there was targeted improvement there, and now they’re a B. If you look at the numbers, according to the ratings, they are the highest-performing campus in our district.”
Overall, the district received an 84, while individual campuses stayed in the C and B range. Columbia High School got an 82, West Brazos Junior High got a 76, West Columbia Elementary received a 78 and Barrow received an 85, Galloway said.
“In just a few years, they have gone from the lowest-performing campus to the highest performing, and that is just amazing,” he said. “We couldn’t be more proud of the staff, and I mean everybody.”
The success seen at Barrow could serve as a blueprint for improving student performance at other campuses, Galloway said.
“I think when you look at things we can do across the district, I think we have a model we can use that’s already proven successful,” Galloway said. “We looked at instruction, staffing and how staff uses their planning period; it’s an overall model and more than just teachers teaching. One thing we saw is that not every kid learns the same, and we want to do what’s best for every child, and that’s the key to our success.”
Damon ISD
Overall Score: 86
Rating: B
When Damon ISD Superintendent David Hayward took over his position in January 2019, the district was in financial and academic crisis with a potential state takeover being rumored. There is no danger of that now.
The kindergarten through eighth-grade district earned an 86 this year, good for a B grade. That score is almost double the 49 it received in 2019, when it had an F rating.
“We refocused on literacy,” Hayward said. “Because if your kids can’t read, they won’t be able to do math either, these days.”
That focus came in the form of making sure the school hired competent teachers with often more than a decade of experience, he said. It hasn’t come without challenges, however, as the COVID pandemic put students behind in ways the district is still addressing.
“Our third graders suffered the most during the COVID shutdown, in my opinion, because they missed out on their foundations of literacy, and we see that in the data that we’ve collected from the STAAR test and from our own assessments. So we’re going to continue to focus on third and fourth grade and getting them to be where they need to be,” Hayward said.
Still, he believes the turnaround is an accomplishment, especially in the face of adversity like they’ve seen in the last few years. He is looking to make sure the district retains the teachers that have been helping the children, he said.
“It’s some validation,” Hayward said.
Sweeny ISD
Sweeny Elementary
Overall Score: 78
Rating: C
Sweeny Junior High
Overall Score: 79
Rating: C
Sweeny High School
Overall Score: 85
Rating: B
Daniel Fuller hasn’t been on the job at Sweeny long, but he sees the school district is showing improvement, and he’s looking to keep that forward momentum building.
“I’ve got to say that out of 16 components that I was looking at, we showed improvement in 12 of those 16. We’re looking at improvement in 75 percent of the areas from a bird’s-eye view,” Fuller said.
The district earned an overall rating of a B this year, scoring an 86.
Of the 2,000 assessments, one of the best indicators of how well students understand the material at their grade level, is in the number of pupils in the “approaches, meets and masters” categories, he said. By that standard, all improved, some by double digits. The masters category, which stood at 14 percent before, jumped to 20 percent.
COVID caused issues, especially at the elementary campus, but the school’s STAAR score rose from a 70 to a 78 and its accountability rating from a D to a C.
“All of our efforts as a district with our resources are aligning toward academic growth and school progress,” Fuller said.
In order for the progress to continue, he said, the district is concentrating on two main factors — communication and organization.
For communication, a large part is encouraging teachers to work together to improve their practices. He also said many district employees are being cross-trained to gain skill sets and make them more valuable to both the school and the students.
The district also is working to strip down its message, such as simplifying the schools’ handbooks from three separate publications into one volume all parents can use, Fuller said. That consolidation can improve both communication and morale, he said.
Policies that are working will be preserved, Fuller said, especially the implementation of professional learning communities and a reorganization he feels is helping address the needs of the different campuses.
Fuller stressed the changes were definitely positive and he would seek to continue them, but also said that the district understood that the scores did not represent “the whole child.”
State policy changed one aspect of STAAR testing this year. Per HB 4545, which passed during the 87th Legislative Session, the fifth and eighth grade promotion requirement associated with STAAR was eliminated so there are no longer any high-stakes for elementary and middle school students taking the STAAR.
Next year, more changes will be coming to the STAAR. TEA will be implementing changes from HB 3906 (86R), which requires the STAAR test to be redesigned to better align with classroom instruction. The STAAR will also transition to a full online administration. Writing also will be assessed as part of the reading/language arts assessment in grades 3-8 for the first time. These changes aim to improve student engagement and reduce teaching to the test. These changes will fully take effect in spring 2023.
Both federal and state laws require school systems to offer end-of-year assessments like the STAAR. Additionally, STAAR fulfills the federal requirements as established in the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. Laws have been adopted at the state and federal level as evidence shows that using common assessments aligned to rigorous state standards helps improve the quality of education students receive. Similarly, data shows that without a common statewide system to determine student mastery, certain groups of students disproportionately received educational opportunities that were consistently at a lower rigor level than their peers.
