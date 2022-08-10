Nearly 70 children between the ages of 6 and 12 attended Camp Chemisphere on July 27 for children and grandchildren of employees at the Chevron Phillips Chemical Sweeny, Clemens and Old Ocean facilities.
Camp Chemisphere kids were able to play on and in the plant’s fire truck and try on all the firefighting gear.
Almost 70 children made foam gnomes, complete with antennae and silly eyes July 27 during Chevron Phillips Chemical Sweeny, Clemens and Old Ocean facilities Camp Chemisphere.
Kids watch soda shoot out of a bottle during an experiment with Mentos candies during Camp Chemisphere.
Kids were invited to get their hands dirty while making Oobleck at Camp Chemisphere.
SWEENY — With the help of employee volunteers, participants at Camp Chemisphere conducted science experiments, played on a fire truck and were treated to pizza and ice cream.
Sponsored by Chevron Phillips Chemical Sweeny, Clemens and Old Ocean facilities, the camp is open to dependents and grandchildren of employees between 6 and 12 years old. Camp Chemisphere is the company’s answer to Take Your Kids to Work Day.
Science experiments included magic sand and oil/water mixture; shaving cream rain clouds and snow/polymers; Floam; Oobleck; elephant toothpaste and soda/Mentos; marshmallows and toothpicks; and foam gnomes. The children also met the plant’s emergency responders, played in the fire truck and tried on firefighting gear.
Almost 70 children packed the Administration Building for the camp July 27.
Campers were welcomed with a safety moment to kick off the morning. Plant Manager Dirk Perrin walked the children through the scientific method to help them understand that scientists use it to study the world.
The morning was complete with a visit to the ice cream truck and a pizza lunch.
