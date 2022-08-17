Columbia United Methodist Church volunteer Sharon Talasek and Pastor Thea Curry-Fuson helped at the annual New Teachers Luncheon Monday, Aug. 8. The church has sponsored the event for more than 25 years.
The New Teachers Luncheon welcomed 45 new teachers to Columbia-Brazoria ISD.
Contributed photo
New Teachers Luncheon organizer Dee Ann Ogburn speaks to the group of 45 new teachers
Contributed photo
Columbia United Methodist Church has hosted the Columbia-Brazoria ISD New Teachers Luncheon for more than 25 years.
New teachers to Columbia-Brazoria ISD were treated to lunch and goodie bags stuffed with treats from businesses throughout West Columbia and Brazoria at the annual New Teachers Luncheon Monday, Aug. 8. The event was hosted by Columbia United Methodist Church.
The theme was “Lighting Up Minds” and decorations included lighthouses and lanterns. Event organizer Dee Ann Ogburn said goodie bags were provided by Brazoria and West Columbia chambers of commerce. The food was provided by the Columbia United Methodist Church.
“We had 29 gift cards donated by CUMC members and four by the chambers of commerce and businesses,” she said. “Pastor Thea opened with a welcome and blessing. Then we ate and gave out door prizes and the chamber bags.”
