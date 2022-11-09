BRAZORIA — The Brazoria Lions Club is rapidly selling out of tickets for its 75th annual 99-gun raffle fundraiser, club president Bubba Davis said.
Only 5,000 raffle tickets will be sold at $20 each or six consecutive tickets for $100. They are available from any Brazoria Lion, during business hours at A.W. Davis Tire and Auto, Custom T-Shirt Shop, Brazoria Tire & Auto, Dixon Funeral Home, G&H Auto and 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Stewart’s in Brazoria.
Club member Robert Schwebel said the fundraiser typically raises about $50,000.
“We support all the local Little Leagues, plus we send $10,000 a year to the Lions Club Camp in Kerrville, which has a free camp for handicapped children,” Schwebel said. “We provide eyeglasses for people who can’t afford them. We also hand out hospital equipment to people in the 798 area code. We do eye exams in the schools for free. We bought two $12,000 machines to help us with eye exams.”
Purchase of a raffle ticket entitles the ticket holder to a barbecue sandwich plate at the drawing Dec. 8 in the Brazoria Heritage Foundation Lloyd Thomas Gymnasium, 205 N. Nevada St. A social hour at 6 p.m., live and silent auctions and other chances to win prizes will be offered at the event. The winning ticket is required to claim the prize.
Winners will have choices of calibers on model drawn on hand, first come, first choice, and a $5,500 voucher at BTE in Angleton. All gun winners must pass an NICS background check and have a valid ID to claim the gun.
All prizes as listed on the raffle ticket must be claimed within 30 days of the drawing at A.W. Davis Tire and Auto at 403 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Winners need not be present.
