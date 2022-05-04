BRAZORIA — The Educators 500 Club celebrated their 35th-anniversary Scholarship Banquet Saturday with a red carpet and a celebration with the theme “Unity in the Communities.”

After enjoying a meal, members and guests settled in to hear a presentation of plaques to representatives of organizations they deemed to have met their goal — to "encourage youth to maintain high moral, ethical and scholastic standards, and to strive for excellence in the career field of their choice.”

Honorees included VOW22, a group dedicated to veteran suicide prevention. Charmin Simien announced the winners.

“VOW22 is dedicated to its mission to never let veterans who are experiencing mental, emotional, or physical trauma due to their time in the service be alone,” Simien said.

The Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County, which has been around since 2003, also serve those who serve, but in this case, it is those on active duty around the world, sending thousands of care packages to troops.

Next was the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Mission Outreach Walkathon, accepted by Liz Bates. Volunteers have walked approximately 5,000 miles for the organization to their home in Brazoria.

Also in the arena of spirituality was Lula Griggs, founder of Women of Destiny Ministries.

“Their goal is to continue to be a blessing to others and minister to a dying world,” said Simien.

Mary Pierce also accepted a plaque on behalf of the Matagorda-Brazoria Joint Mission Society, which calls itself a “union of mission-minded intercessors who are aware of the issues and concerns of our local communities.”

Giving an award to those hosting the event, the Greater Mount Zion Event Center, the group found a way of combining faith with the club’s educational goals with the GMZ Education and Development Center.

“The vision of the GMZ Education and Development Center is to create strong foundational and life skills for children, young adults and seniors to be self-sustaining citizens in our region,” Simien said.

Education was unsurprisingly a big theme of the night between the club’s scholarships and awards for groups like the Smart Scholars Foundation. SSF Founder Felicia Jones was on hand to collect the award.

“Felicia and her team focuses on enhancing and bringing about a change in the lives of children,” Simien said.

The Tomorrow’s Leaders Foundation was recognized, listing their community outreach projects such as assisting families with school supplies, care packages for collegiate students and awarding gift cards to students who work hard in the classroom.

The Brazosport Area Alumnae Chapter or Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was also on hand. Their President, Cheryl Sellers, received praise for her group’s programs to help with different kinds of development, including educational and economic.

Women’s groups were recognized by WETI — the Women Empowerment Training Institute, which seeks to “empower women and young girls for today and the future,” Simien said.

Not to be left out, Ladies of Destiny was on hand for their projects, which include mammograms, a walk for breast cancer awareness and their commitment to delivering gifts and supplies to women’s shelters.

The Sweeny Lions Club, and its president, Neal Bess Jr., were true to their motto of, “We serve.”

“Lions serve youth. Their community projects often support local children and schools through scholarships, recreation and mentoring,” said Simien.

Dr. Martin Luther King was brought up multiple times during the event, as was appropriate with a theme about unity. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee was honored for their hosting of the annual MLK Day Celebration for the community.

Unity is also the goal of the League of United Latin American Citizens. Ana Silbas accepted the award for LULAC, which describes itself as the oldest and most widely respected Hispanic civil rights organization in the US.

The Matagorda-Brazoria Cancer Assistance Program, which has been helping aid local cancer victims since 1993, was also lauded, along with its founder, Katie Sampson.

Finishing up the evening’s presentations was Abagail’s Reach, named after Abigail Arias, a young girl who ultimately succumbed to cancer, but not before touching many lives. The group seeks to help the families of children diagnosed with the disease.

Following the award to Abagail’s Reach, Club President Mary Norris stopped to gather herself as she introduced the keynote speaker for the evening, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey, who became known nationally for his interactions with Arias.

“I’m sorry, I’m emotional,” Norris said.

She wasn’t the only one, however.

“I told her I wasn’t going to cry, and here I am crying up here,” said Garivey as he took the podium. “I’ve been a cop for 30 years. Thirty years ago, I took to serve and protect, and I truly stand by that.

"I truly believe that I’m doing the Lord’s work. I think that’s why she picked me."

Garivey choked up as he introduced an archival news segment showing him and Arias at the Freeport Police station, where she was an honorary officer.

“She touched so many lives. She wore the uniform with pride, even though she was a kid. She was beyond her years,” Garivey said. “When she put that uniform on, she told you it was time to go to work. She inspired so many to be better people.”

“If she could do better, you could do better and I could do better.”