Nov . 16
THANKSGIVING LUNCH
Noon at Wild Peach Elementary, 3311 CR 353, Wild Peach. Students’ loved ones to share Thanksgiving lunch. Guest lunch $4.50. Call 979-799-1750 to pre-register or ask questions.
Memory Screenings
10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., and West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Free and confidential. Assess whether a person’s memory issues could require further medical exploration. Call 979-308-4525.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
DAMON THANKSGIVING FEAST
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Damon ISD cafeteria, 1211 Mulcahy St. Free Thanksgiving dinner for the community provided by the school district and board to celebrate the district’s “B” rating from TEA. Call 979-742-3457.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Nov . 17
Adult Self-Sufficiency Group
6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Nov . 19
Varner Hogg Market Day
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
Wild Peach Market
5 to 9 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Vendors, live music, food. Call 979-480-3223 or email. wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
SWEENY FFA FUNDRAISER
6 p.m. annual Sweeny FFA Alumni Association fundraiser, dinner, dance and auction at 508 E. Bernard, Columbia Heritage Hall, West Columbia, sweenyFFAALUMNI@gmail.com to purchase pen of 3 heifers raffle tickets $100 each.
Library Book Sale
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Items sell for $1 or less; money supports the summer reading program and other exciting library projects. Cash or check only. Call 979-864-1505.
Nov . 20
SWEENY THANKSGIVING FEAST
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary cafeteria, 709 Sycamore St. Free community fellowship meal sponsored by 32 local churches, citizens, organizations and businesses. Delivery options for shut-ins available; deadline to order Nov. 14. Call Jenny Massey at 979-201-9683.
FRIENDSGIVING IN BRAZORIA
12:30 p.m. Brazoria First Assembly luncheon after services, 600 S. Market St., Brazoria. 979-798-7585.
32nd Annual HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
1 to 5 p.m. at businesses in downtown West Columbia. Shopping, live music, treats and eats in downtown. 979-345-3921.
THANKSGIVING SERVICE
5:30 p.m. First Presbyterian and First United Methodist churches will hold a joint Thanksgiving service
WC HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Noon to 5 p.m. at downtown West Columbia businesses. 32nd annual Holiday Open House shopping event. Live music, treats and eats in downtown. Call 979-345-3921.
Library Book Sale
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Items sell for $1 or less; money supports the summer reading program and other exciting library projects. Cash or check only. Call 979-864-1505.
Nov . 21
Adults How To Hoopla
5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
NOV . 22
CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING
2 p.m. Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. 979-798-2372.
Story Time
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Nov . 23
Preschool Story Time
10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time
11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers
10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
NOV. 24
THANKSGIVING AT KENJO’S
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kenjo’s Barbecue will be feeding people in need for Thanksgiving. Meal will consist of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and green beans. 200 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. 979-798-4227.
NOV. 26
SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. special shopping hours, 10 a.m. to noon free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Wells Florist, Nursery and Landscape Co., 18932 Highway 35, Sweeny.
SHOP SMALL SATURDAY
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Special holiday shopping event at the Turquoise Saddle and Back Road Beauties, 502 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Call 979-345-5045.
Dec . 3
Breakfast With Santa
8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Sweeny Fire and Rescue Station, 222 Pecan St., Sweeny. Young and old are invited to join Santa for breakfast and to ride the fire truck with members of the Sweeny Fire and Rescue team. $8 a plate includes all activities. Call 979-373-6104.
