Damon firefighter Colton Boaz has been busy lately, literally putting out fires. His parents, Jesse and Rebecca Boaz, know first hand how hard firefighters work, and now that the pandemic restrictions have been lifted, they decided it was time for a fundraiser.
In August, Damon VFD fought three fires, one scorched more than 300 acres, a second one burned nearly 200 acres.
“My mom and a couple other people got together, and with all the fires that we’ve been having around here, they thought it was a good time to do it,” Colton Boaz said,
Jesse and Rebecca Boaz own the West of the Brazos Bar & Grill and will use the restaurant as the location for the fundraiser. Jamie Perry and Quentin Fojtik of P&F Beef Co. offered to help.
Fire Chief Sean Cameron said the department had decided to wait until 2023 to fundraise but, “it came from the community. They approached us about doing it, so we’re more than happy to do it.”
Damon Volunteer Fire Department currently has 14 members. Primary funding comes from the Brazoria County Emergency Services District. The department is raising funds to purchase a $50,000 high pressure breathing air cascade system to fill the air packs, Cameron said
“Currently, every time we use our air packs, we have to go to West Columbia to fill our bottles,” he said. “So we’re trying to save enough money to do that in house.”
The West of the Brazos Bar & Grill is sponsoring the event on Sunday, Sept. 11. The fundraiser begins at 11 a.m. with a drive through or dine in lunch of barbecued chicken and sausage, potatoes and bean plates for $15. Patrons will enjoy live music, live and silent auctions, a multi-gun raffle drawing and a 52-card, on-site gun raffle. Meals are provided by West of the Brazos Bar & Grill and P&F Beef. All proceeds benefit the Damon fire department.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.