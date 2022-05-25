Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. E winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Joining in the Tanner School reunions were, seated, from left, Gail Stephenson, Candy Graham, Gleda Krueger, Davie McCaskill, Nancy France, Aaron and Sarah Stavinoha; standing, Mary Carlton, Mary Hernandez, Mary Caddou, Jo Vigus, Lynn Poehl, Peggy Kresta, Pam Waddell, Tina Watts, Jackie Walker, Sally Hargrove, Debbie Walters, Meg Graham, Ethel Mills and Brittany Stavinoha.
BRAZORIA — Former staff of the Henry O. Tanner kindergarten and pre-kindergarten school in Brazoria gathered May 14 at Bethel Presbyterian Church for a reunion and to celebrate former staff member Gleda Kruger’s retirement from Columbia-Brazoria ISD.
Kruger worked for the district for 45 years.
Brazoria County Head Start provided a tour of the old Tanner School building, which closed in 1999. Brazoria Sonic, West Columbia Sonic, Little Southern Swag, West Columbia CVS, Pom Pom Nursery and Carta Valley Market donated door prizes.
