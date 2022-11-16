CHS Bass Fishing 2nd Tourney

WEST COLUMBIA — The Columbia High School Bass Fishing team recently took second at the Lake Conroe tournament and had a record seven teams fishing Oct. 29.
The bass fishing team was created three years ago and attendance has climbed each year, said parent organizer Jackie Gotcher.
“We started it when my oldest, Cole Gotcher, was going to be a freshman. We knew of a few other schools that had done it. I got it going for his freshman year,” she said. “The first year we started it was Cole and Blaise ‘Deuce’ Bellard. We fished through Texas High School Bass Association. They provide the outlet for the kids to do this. It’s along the same lines as high school kids who rodeo.”
The Lake Conroe tournament saw Cole Gotcher and Bellard earn second place with 13.89 pounds of fish. The team of Tate Thrasher/Hayden Newland finished 27th with 4.62 pounds.
“It’s definitely been a learning curve,” Jackie Gotcher said. “It certainly is a growing sport. These kids can go to college with this. It has some potential to open doors for them.”
Each team consists of two students and an adult captain in the boat. There are five tournaments in a school year and kids earn points throughout the year. At the end of the fifth tournament, the students’ accumulated points determine who qualifies for the regional tournament, with the top finishers there advancing to state.
Jackie Gotcher said she loves how the sport encourages students to be outside and to enjoy nature.
“I just love that it gets the kids to learn how to take care of the water, how to take care of the fish, how to be eco conscious. It also provides a chance for kids that may not be into sports or band.”
Other Columbia High School teams participating in the Lake Conroe tournament were Jake Langen and Bryce Pinheiro; Demye Bellard and Rylie Smith; Ryan Dirzanowski and William Goolsby; and Connor Neal and Shane Davis.
