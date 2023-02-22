Editor’s note: The information contained in this article was first published in “Bailey’s Prairie Kid,” written by Susan Avera Holt with photographs by Don Russell.
Today, he’s known simply as Bailey, and folks have trouble remembering his given name, but they don’t have any trouble remembering the legend. His determination and skill in the arena led to fame, prize money, awards and accolades.
Taylor “Bailey” Hall Jr. has been riding horses all his life. Bailey was the first male child born to a farmer and a housewife, both 22 years old, scratching out a living in rural Texas. He was born Feb. 15, 1932, and grew up in Bailey’s Prairie, a wide spot in the road most famous for its ghost stories.
His daddy, Taylor Hall Sr., was excited to have a son after having two daughters.
“He took me everywhere he went,” Bailey said. “He spent more time with me than any of them, I guess ’cause he wanted to train me, but I appreciate him today.”
At 2 years old, Bailey was riding to work with his daddy, who was a ranch hand at the Stanger Ranch, just outside of Brazoria. That was in the 1930s. Nearly 90 years later, Bailey is still in the saddle.
“I started out with my daddy. He would take me to work with him when I wasn’t nothing but a baby,” he said.
Bailey chuckled that his dad would promise Bailey’s mother, Irma Williams Hall, that he would leave baby Bailey at home, but as soon as her back was turned, his daddy would ride away with him.
“He scooped me off the porch and put me in front, on the horn of the saddle,” Bailey said. “He would take me to the ranch, and she wouldn’t see me again ’til dark.”
Father and son rode to work along a dirt path, now FM 521. Not too many people are left to remember when it was a dirt road, but Bailey does. His dad kept Bailey’s milk bottle in a pocket of his chaps and refilled it straight from the source after rinsing the bottle out in a cattle trough.
“Daddy would milk that cow straight into my bottle. My bottle would be half full of milk and half full of foam. He wiped the foam off and hand it to me, and I would go to work on it. You give a baby milk like that now, and you will just knock him out. You know, he couldn’t take it.”
Ranch owner Russell Stanger didn’t mind having a cowboy-in-training on the ranch — in fact, he adored Bailey.
“Mr. Russell spent quite a bit of time with me. He looked out for me harder than he did Doc,” he said chuckling, and “Doc was his son.
“I just like the way he treated me, took care of me.”
Bailey felt great respect for the rancher and treated him like family. Even though Russell died in 1978, Bailey thinks of him often.
Stanger watched over Bailey when Taylor Sr., or “Bud” as he was called, was busy breaking horses or working cows. Stanger picked Bailey up and took him everywhere, carting him to town, going to the bank, wherever he happened to be going.
Riding horses became a way of life for Bailey. As he grew, his daddy got him his own horse, Jelly Bean, a paint.
“I wasn’t big enough to do anything. They tied my reins together so they wouldn’t fall on the ground,” he said.
If his reins did fall, Jelly Bean was trained to stop, signaling the men to go check on Bailey. When they get ready to cut cattle at the lot, Jelly Bean was tied to a big live oak tree, and Bailey was told to watch and learn as the cowboys worked the cows and calves through the shoots.
Back at home, Bailey’s family worked hard to clothe and feed six boys, Caesar, John, Herman, Sherman and Mik,e and four girls Leana, Annie Mae, Phoebe and Mary. There was a lot of love and fellowship in that house.
“My daddy wasn’t getting but a dollar six bit a day, not an hour now, that’s a day,” Bailey said. He was a hard-working man, doing the tough work, like breaking horses, he said.
His mama was a good cook and everybody knew it, even the county sheriff.
J.W. “Jack” Marshall served as Brazoria County sheriff from 1947 to 1965. Before Marshall was sheriff, he rode horses and ran dogs, chasing down escaping prisoners from the Retrieve Unit in nearby Rosharon. He frequently popped into the Hall home, and he would offer to take the kids for a ride in his car.
“He came to the house for my mama’s gravy and rice. Before he left, he would tell us chi’ren, ‘Don’t give yo mama no trouble, or I’ll put these handcuffs on you,” Bailey said.
Bailey attended the segregated school for Black children 2 miles away in Snipe, a tiny, one-room schoolhouse at the end of trail worn smooth by wagon wheels. When he was about 12 years old, he went to the segregated school in Angleton. He didn’t stay long enough to graduate, quitting in the 10th grade to work full-time for the Munsons.
While at school, Bailey drove area children to school in a wagon drawn by mules. The teacher, Rivers Tenner Mott, gave him leeway to be late while he staked the mules in the school yard for the day.
Taylor’s real love was outdoors, working cattle, riding horses and training dogs. He’s worked on nearly every ranch in southern Brazoria County, he said.
“I worked for pretty much everybody around here that got a cow,” he said. “I’ve worked for the Munsons for 72, 73 years,” he said. “Went there when I was about 10 years old.”
At the Munson Ranch, Taylor turned his hand to whatever jobs needed doing.
“I used to have to follow the mule all day,” he said of working a mule press. The mule press was designed to bale hay — about 70 to 80 bales a day. “That was worse than working!”
At 91, Bailey is still riding horses and working cows. Today, he primarily works with retired Brazoria County Sheriff E.J. “Joe” King. King served as sheriff from 1981 to 2004 and then as Brazoria County judge through 2014. He has worked with Bailey for decades.
As a young man, Bailey worked for area ranches owned by Tim Tigner, the Munsons and Cidro Valdez. He earned $4 a day. He hauled hay, fixed fences and generally did jobs relating to cattle and horses, from sun up to sun down.
“That was good money,” he said. “They give you food and a calf every 19th of June.’’
June 19th, a.k.a. Juneteenth Independence Day, celebrates June 19, 1865 — the day that Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger brought the news of the abolition of slavery to Texas.
Bailey worked harder than most. He worked longer than most, and he’s still working, even when his children tell him it’s time to give it up. Bailey’s work ethic is solid. He was working cows for his old friend Jack Marshall when the sheriff offered him a job as a deputy. Bailey turned him down. He liked the outdoors, the ranch life.
Nothing would change that, not even love. In 1952, he married Fay Marie William.
“I been married once,” but the marriage didn’t last. After seven years, Fay had had enough of being married to a rodeo cowboy.
“She went to the rodeo with me one time, and we was in Kendleton,” he said. “We was on our way home, pulling that old horse, Rusty, in the trailer. We just riding along, talking, and she said, ‘Why don’t you quit rodeoing?’ I say, ‘Quit rodeoing?’ What’s the deal? ‘I just want you to quit rodeoing.’ I said, “No.”
They drove on a little while, and the conversation started up again. “She said, ‘If you don’t quit rodeoing, then we’ll just quit.’ ” He said, “No, I ain’t going to quit.”
A little further down the road, she said, “If you’re going to continue rodeoing, you can carry me back home.”
Bailey said, “I didn’t know it was going to boil down to that, but I said, ‘Well, I’ll just carry you home.’”
Sounds like the makings of a country song. The couple divorced, and Bailey took custody of the children, two boys and two girls.
“I was working hard every day and trying to give them all the attention they need,” Bailey said. “Rodeo was coming into my life real good. To this day, I don’t know why she wanted me to quit.”
