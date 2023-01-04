On Dec. 3, members of the West Brazos Junior High band participated in the Association of Texas Small School Bands Junior High Region Band auditions in Stafford.
West Brazos had 48 students earn a spot in the All,Region Band. They are:
Flute
Holly Beem, second chair, Wind Ensemble
Faith Barnett, third chair, Wind Ensemble
Abbie Ohlen, fourth chair, Wind Ensemble
Madelyn Head, eighth chair, Wind Ensemble
Mariela Jimenez, 18th chair, Symphonic Band
Aleia Pierce, 27th chair, Concert Band
Oboe
Benna Rodriguez, first chair, Wind Ensemble
Clarinets
Lilia Vargas, first chair, Wind Ensemble
Emily Shapre, fourth chair, Wind Ensemble
Lily Carpenter, fifth chair, Wind Ensemble
Hope Rhubottom, 12th chair, Wind Ensemble
Jakob Ansley, 14th chair, Symphonic Band
Lyle Danks, 20th chair, Symphonic Band
Hazel Saunders, 23rd chair, Symphonic Band
Erika Stark, 25th chair, Concert Band
Morgan Okpala, 29th chair, Concert Band
Makenna Wasek, 31st chair, Concert Band
Bass Clarinet
Arianna Medellin, fourth chair, Symphonic Band
Tenor Saxophone
Micheal Keen, third chair, Symphonic Band
Trumpets
Erik Hopkins, fourth chair, Wind Ensemble
Sarah Roundtree, fifth chair, Wind Ensemble
Greyson Nugent, sixth chair, Wind Ensemble
Nathan Santacruz, seventh chair, Wind Ensemble
Lacie Welch, 16th chair, Symphonic Band
Joshua Hemphill, 20th chair, Symphonic Band
Marshall Ellison, 26th chair, Concert Band
Korbyn Faulkner, 34th chair, Concert Band
French Horns
Austin Chesbro, third chair, Wind Ensemble
Colton Neal, sixth chair, Wind Ensemble
Tyler Hunt, 13th chair, Symphonic Band
Bama Kirkpatrick, 16th chair, Symphonic Band
Kynlee Siler, 18th chair, Concert Band
Ellie Jones, 19th chair, Concert Band
Trombones
Trevor Fojtik, third chair, Wind Ensemble
Christopher Reese,, fourth chair, Wind Ensemble
Marlen Guerrero, fifth chair, Wind Ensemble
Zoey Turner, eighth chair, Wind Ensemble
Zane Hoelewyn, 12th chair, Symphonic Band
Ayden Harris, 14th chair, Symphonic Band
Logan Maus, 18th chair, Concert Band
Euphoniums
Brandon Weeks, second chair, Wind Ensemble
Brayden Laurendine, fourth chair, Wind Ensemble
Avery White, sixth chair, Symphonic Band
Nevaeh Venton, 14th chair, Alternate
Tubas
Reese Hackett, first chair, Wind Ensemble
Betsy Espinosa Uriostegui, seventh chair, Symphonic Band
Percussion
Isaiah Williams, 12th chair, Symphonic Band
Cami Miller, 27th chair, alternate
