On Dec. 3, members of the West Brazos Junior High band participated in the Association of Texas Small School Bands Junior High Region Band auditions in Stafford.

West Brazos had 48 students earn a spot in the All,Region Band. They are:

Flute

Holly Beem, second chair, Wind Ensemble

Faith Barnett, third chair, Wind Ensemble

Abbie Ohlen, fourth chair, Wind Ensemble

Madelyn Head, eighth chair, Wind Ensemble

Mariela Jimenez, 18th chair, Symphonic Band

Aleia Pierce, 27th chair, Concert Band

Oboe

Benna Rodriguez, first chair, Wind Ensemble

Clarinets

Lilia Vargas, first chair, Wind Ensemble

Emily Shapre, fourth chair, Wind Ensemble

Lily Carpenter, fifth chair, Wind Ensemble

Hope Rhubottom, 12th chair, Wind Ensemble

Jakob Ansley, 14th chair, Symphonic Band

Lyle Danks, 20th chair, Symphonic Band

Hazel Saunders, 23rd chair, Symphonic Band

Erika Stark, 25th chair, Concert Band

Morgan Okpala, 29th chair, Concert Band

Makenna Wasek, 31st chair, Concert Band

Bass Clarinet

Arianna Medellin, fourth chair, Symphonic Band

Tenor Saxophone

Micheal Keen, third chair, Symphonic Band

Trumpets

Erik Hopkins, fourth chair, Wind Ensemble

Sarah Roundtree, fifth chair, Wind Ensemble

Greyson Nugent, sixth chair, Wind Ensemble

Nathan Santacruz, seventh chair, Wind Ensemble

Lacie Welch, 16th chair, Symphonic Band

Joshua Hemphill, 20th chair, Symphonic Band

Marshall Ellison, 26th chair, Concert Band

Korbyn Faulkner, 34th chair, Concert Band

French Horns

Austin Chesbro, third chair, Wind Ensemble

Colton Neal, sixth chair, Wind Ensemble

Tyler Hunt, 13th chair, Symphonic Band

Bama Kirkpatrick, 16th chair, Symphonic Band

Kynlee Siler, 18th chair, Concert Band

Ellie Jones, 19th chair, Concert Band

Trombones

Trevor Fojtik, third chair, Wind Ensemble

Christopher Reese,, fourth chair, Wind Ensemble

Marlen Guerrero, fifth chair, Wind Ensemble

Zoey Turner, eighth chair, Wind Ensemble

Zane Hoelewyn, 12th chair, Symphonic Band

Ayden Harris, 14th chair, Symphonic Band

Logan Maus, 18th chair, Concert Band

Euphoniums

Brandon Weeks, second chair, Wind Ensemble

Brayden Laurendine, fourth chair, Wind Ensemble

Avery White, sixth chair, Symphonic Band

Nevaeh Venton, 14th chair, Alternate

Tubas

Reese Hackett, first chair, Wind Ensemble

Betsy Espinosa Uriostegui, seventh chair, Symphonic Band

Percussion

Isaiah Williams, 12th chair, Symphonic Band

Cami Miller, 27th chair, alternate

