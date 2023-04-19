WEST COLUMBIA – The blue pinwheels were a blur as they spun in the breeze of an impending storm Wednesday. Each of the 493 pinwheels represents one child in Brazoria County who was a victim of child abuse or neglect last year, including one child who died.
The block of pinwheels planted in front of the Brazoria County Precinct 4 office and barn in West Columbia and were the focal point of a ceremony sponsored by Gulf Coast CASA, which provides court appointed special advocates to children in foster care in Brazoria County.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and CASA’s event was part of a coordinated effort to bring awareness to child abuse and neglect awareness month by child welfare groups across the county.
“We, at Gulf Coast CASA, always hope for the day when CASA, foster care and a month dedicated to child abuse prevention are no longer needed because all children are growing up safe, secure and supported with their families,” said Michael Hebert, executive director of Gulf Coast CASA. “Until then, we will continue to seek more members of the community to join our growing movement so that we can provide a CASA volunteer for every child who needs one.”
Pastor Danny Johnson prayed for the children and sang children’s Bible songs with his wife, Barbara, and fellow Lighthouse UPC parishioner Krysta Thompson.
Hebert and Patti Marsh Foster, CASA program coordinator, took turns ringing a bell 493 times, once for each of those Brazoria County children who was a victim of abuse or neglect. The sobering ceremony brought more than one person to tears, including West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon who told the small crowd about her birth story. Kincannon said she was born prematurely and given up for adoption immediately.
“This organization and cause are very close to my heart,” she said. “I grew up in the most wonderful environment with the most wonderful parents. Every child deserves that. Thank you for what you do.”
Kincannon was joined by County Commissioner David Linder who thanked CASA for its work on behalf of Brazoria County’s most vulnerable people.
Hebert thanked the crowd for supporting CASA and its awareness event and invited them to consider joining her organization.
“Our volunteers’ first priority is to keep families together whenever safe and possible,” she said. “Foster care is only a temporary solution to the problems at hand. We need to create long-term support networks that work to care for families, make reunification a possibility and help break the cycle for the next generation.”
CASA volunteers are assigned to one child or sibling group to advocate for their best interest in court, in school and in other settings. They get to know the child and everyone involved in their life, such as their parents and other family members, foster parents, therapists, caseworkers and teachers, in order to develop a realistic picture of the child’s unique situation. They engage those important to the child and family in order to build a network of support around them, so that the family has access to support and resources after the case ends. They make recommendations to the judge overseeing the child’s case, with the goal of ensuring that the child is safe and the family has the resources, support and healthy relationships needed to heal.
Locally, Gulf Coast CASA served 69 children in the foster care system in Brazoria County in 2022, which means there are still 324 children who need someone to advocate for them.
“There is always a need for more CASA volunteers,” said Hebert. “By becoming a volunteer, you can take your efforts beyond just awareness, and do your part to help support children and families in crisis right here in our community.”
To report suspected child abuse, call (800) 252-5400 or go to txabusehotline.org. If a child’s life is in danger, call 911. For more information on CASA, visit casa-mw.org/volunteer or call (979) 308-4576.
