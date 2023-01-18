Columbia retains a core group of players who led to postseason appearances in 2022, while Sweeny has a new coach leading its boys soccer program as the new season begins. A capsule look at their teams with the season in its early stage.
Columbia
COACH: Mike Denbow (19th year, 16th with Columbia)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-4A 11-2-1; 20-4-3 overall. Defeated North Forest in bidistrict and Little Cypress-Mauriceville in area round. Lost to East Chambers in Region 4 quarterfinal.
GRADUATED: Houston Cook, Oscar Olguin, Lane Fields, Juan Aguilar, Nico Staub, Justin Bess, Gabriel de la Huerta.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Ian Ferrell Ayala, Alexis Villasana, Gavin Sills, Ramon Saldivar, Logan Bailey, Andres Mata, Yahir Garcia, Zack Whipple, Will Pappas, captains Joelewis Guerrero and Kevin Garcia.
OVERVIEW: The 2022 season was memorable for Columbia after making it to the regional tournament for a second straight year. The program has also built a model of consistency with five consecutive seasons of making the playoffs.
The ’Necks will look to make it a sixth straight year.
The Roughnecks return last season’s district most valuable player Garcia, who scored 32 goals and 12 assists in his sophomore season. Guerrero also returns. He scored seven times and notched first-team all-district honors. The back end will see new faces with the departure of all-district selections Juan Aguilar, Justin Bess and two-time goalkeeper of the year Houston Cook.
“Our boys are just looking to have fun and represent our school well,” Columbia coach Mike Denbow said.
QUOTABLE: “The youngsters will have to help out a lot, and we feel that they will,” Denbow said. “We will lean on our captains Joelewis Guerrero and our district MVP Kevin Garcia.”
Sweeny
COACH: Lance Andrews (second year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 24-4A 1-10-3; 5-13-3 overall
GRADUATED: Carlos Jurado, Trace Holmes, Jorge Gonzalez, Christian Jaime, Avelardo Esparza, John Jansevanrensburg.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Sonny Romero, Liam York, Juan Hernandez, Eli Kacal, Isaiah Gonzales, Will Bashaw, Omar Jimenez, Joshua Thomas, Jax McCarey, Grayson Ward, Enrique Nuñez, Jesus Magana.
OVERVIEW: The Bulldogs are looking to rebound from a one-win district season. The team also missed the playoffs for the fifth time out of the last six seasons. Last season’s head coach Ross Hutchings went to Columbia to be an assistant coach with the Lady ’Necks under first-year coach Caitlin Riley.
Lance Andrews, an assistant under Hutchings last season, will lead a program looking for a scorer with last season’s District 24-4A co-MVP Trace Holmes graduating. Holmes scored 30 goals last season and was a great 1-2 punch with Carlos Jurado, who finished with 10 assists. Miguel Ramirez, another player who graduated last season, also had 10 assists.
“We graduated some quality athletes last year,” Andrews said. “The guys have a great work ethic, are coming together well and are willing to be adaptable. I’m excited to see what this group will do this season.”
QUOTABLE: “Isaiah Gonzales, a senior, is a guy that does whatever is asked of him, this season and last,” Andrews said. “He can play several positions well and is one of the guys you want on the field. He is one of our captains this year, and I’m excited to see what is ahead for him.”
