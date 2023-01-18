BRAZORIA — Officials are not on the same page when it comes to updating the city’s building code, but residents and the city could face an increase in insurance rates if a resolution is not reached.
Building Official Jason Ellison presented a discussion during City Council’s Jan. 10 on how the recent assessment of the city’s building codes by Verisk ISO resulted in a poor grade for the city.
“The company takes a look at the building department to make sure that it has adequate staff, what current edition the codes are and record-keeping, and that grade is used by insurance companies to assess insurance rates for the community,” he said.
It’s a reverse-rating scale with the best possible score being one and the worst is a 10. The better the score, the better the city’s rates will be as they are offered a discount ranging from 10 to 40 percent based on the final score, Ellison said.
Brazoria scored a nine, he said.
Although there are only a handful of communities that score a one, they are usually larger cities that have adequate staff. Ellison is the only person in Brazoriqa responsible for building and code enforcement. The position itself is fairly new, having only been implemented in the last year or so when Ellison began working for the city, he said.
The assessment did not go very well because there are certain things the city cannot get a full point toward its overall score based on staffing alone, Ellison said.
“A lot of is based on how current your building codes are,” he said. “If they’re within five years, you get a full point allotted for that section and ours was over 10 years. You only get a fraction of those points, and that drastically lowers your score.”
Ellison says the city has six months to resubmit for a better rating or it could result in a rate increase on city policies as well as those paid by Brazoria businesses and residents.
He recently obtained his master code professional certification, which is the highest designation he can receive for his position, and Ellison believes this will help improve the score as well.
“I think that if we get the code updated, and we can resubmit and clarify some areas that we did not score any points on which we should have, I think we can score as high as a five. That would be a drastic improvement,” Ellison said.
The city has the choice to update the building codes from the current 2012 standards to either the 2018 or 2021 book of codes.
Council is reluctant to make the change due to fears it could hinder future businesses from coming to the city and negatively impact current businesses as well.
“They’re not sure how it’s gonna affect people that want to build in the city. It may make them do more than what they’ve had to do in the past,” City Manager Sheila Williams said.
However, Ellison disagrees it will be a major issue because new builders are aware of the associated costs, he said.
“Our primary mission when we’re employees of a community is to protect our community,” Ellison said.
Council agreed to hold a workshop to discuss adopting more current building code ordinances. The date is yet to be determined, but Williams says the council is considering the fourth Thursday of this month.
In other business, the city raised the sewer rates by 4 percent, and approved Adico Consulting Engineers to conduct a land use survey, Williams said.
