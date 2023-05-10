LATONIA — William Davis was returning his school bus to the bus barn after his early morning pickup on May 1, when he saw the heavy equipment tearing into his church. He called to tell Karen Woodard who lives across Highway 36 from Greater St. Paul Baptist.
“I just got up and ran down to the road,” Woodard said. “It didn’t take him any time to go through that sanctuary — a lifetime of memories and hard work in 30 minutes.”
Parishioners have known for months that the church would be demolished, and they were told that contractors would alert them to the scheduled date, but that warning didn’t come. So, when Davis saw bricks falling and wood splintering, he called fellow church members. Seven people made it to the parking lot in time to mark the passage of an era.
“That church has been the cornerstone of the community for a long time,” Woodard said. “When people didn’t have anywhere to go, couldn’t afford to go anywhere, funerals for people who couldn’t afford anything... Truly, it’s going to be missed. You can’t help but shed a few tears. We’re going to be turning 65 in a few months, and that’s the only church we’ve ever known.”
Davis, who is chairman of the deacons of Greater St. Paul, is philosophical about the demolition.
“They got it all down now,” he said. “We talked to the guy who done it, and he hate to do it. A church ain’t one of his favorite places to tear down, but he got a job to do. It’s hard, but we come out alright. We’re just going to another building, another sanctuary. It’s all about the people and loving one another, because God going to be in the midst of us. We just going to have to move on.
“I tell our people all the time, don’t hang your head. It ain’t no happy day about it. It being gone make you feel kinda sad especially when I look out my door,” he said. Davis’ home is directly across from the church.
“My wife looked out the window and went to crying,” he said.
Woodard said that when the church was demolished, the contractor left his excavator and talked to them.
“He was a nice man. He let us come over and take more pictures, and he let us take some bricks,” Woodard said. “We are going to try to get them incorporated in the new church.”
The Texas Department of Transportation is widening Highway 36 from Port Freeport to Highway 59. The current highway is four lanes, and construction will widen that to include a center turn lane. The highway department estimates the project will be finished in Brazoria County at the end of 2025.
The widening of the highway has been talked about for 20 years, and finally, in January, the heavy equipment, safety barriers and the dirt work began on the stretch between Brazoria and West Columbia.
Former at 21050 N. Highway 36, Greater St. Paul Baptist Church’s congregation celebrated 102 years in October. Four months later, members spent a weekend moving everything out of the building in preparation for demolition.
Woodard said, “I can see out to the church from my porch. It’s going to seem strange to look out and it’s not there. It’s a lifetime of memories and hard work from my aunts and uncles how they worked.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.