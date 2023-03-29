BRAZORIA — The last day of March will be the last day for recycling pickup in Brazoria. As of Friday, Waste Connections will no longer accept recycling from Brazoria residents.
The decision to end the program came during the March 14 City Council meeting when the new contract with Waste Connec-tions was on the agenda.
“I hate that we’re having to give up recycling. We didn’t want to do away with recycling, but we weren’t recycling,” Mayor Philip Ray said. “We haven’t really been recycling, we’ve just been paying for it.”
Waste Connections Site Manager Damian Hinojo said all it takes is one can full of trash to contaminate a whole load of recyclables. Auditors found multiple recycling cans to be full of trash. The customers were warned for the first offense. After the second offense, their recycling can was taken away, but the problem was bigger than one or two cans.
City Manager Sheila Williams explained only about 10 percent of residents were recycling, and “of those, many had non-recyclable material so the whole load would be considered contaminated and would have to go to the landfill anyways.”
The new Waste Connections contract approved by council will keep the two pickup days, but both will be for trash. Effective Saturday, garbage will be picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Brush and lawn debris also will be picked up on Fridays. Bulk items will be picked up Thursdays.
“Instead of having recycling on Friday, they will have an extra pickup on Friday,” Williams said.
Residents are asked to put their green cans out for pickup Friday, and Waste Connections will remove it.
“The regular blue or brown can that they have will be for regular garbage. Put out the green can or Waste Connections will charge you,” she said. “The charge they will get on their bill will be for one trash can, (picked up) twice a week. If they put out two cans, they will get charged for that second can.”
The new rate for residential customers is $24 per month, an increase of $1.13, Williams said.
“A rate increase was expected with our old contract expiring,” she said.
Commercial customers will pay $29 a month.
Several customers asked on the city’s Facebook page about alternatives to putting recyclables in the trash. Ray said the city is investigating other avenues and that most likely would incur a separate fee.
West Columbia had a similar problem with contaminated recycling loads. The last time that city participated in a recycling program was 2019, West Columbia City Manager Debbie Sutherland said.
