BRAZORIA — The play date for Barrow Elementary third-graders at the newly renovated Brazoria Lions Club Park was washed out from all the recent spring rains, but the new equipment will be waiting for them when the sun is shining.
The Brazoria Lions Club Park at 311 Ave. A was renovated for the first time in 25 years by one of the city’s leading civic clubs, and the Brazoria Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon-cutting May 16. The sun shone long enough for the ribbon to be cut and photos taken.
“The Lions Club is glad to be a part of helping the city. It’s a big project for a small town,” Mayor pro tem and Lions Club member Gary Kersh said. “There were a lot of people involved in this, not just the Lions Club. We have a lot of good people who help all the time.”
The club created the park 25 years ago on land the city found was unusable for a water tower. After a little paperwork, the Lions Club turned the area into a park. The city maintained the grounds, but over time, the equipment deteriorated.
“It was unsafe,” said Dan Swords, who chaired the playground renovation project. He said when the club members realized the state of the park, they removed the broken-down equipment and set about raising funds to renovate.
Swords said Phillips 66 donated $30,000 for the park. Kenjo Kelley donated $5,000. Brazoria Telephone gave $1,100, and the rest was raised by the club through events like gun raffles. Overall, the club raised more than $75,000 for the renovation.
“The thing that drives me is, I was one of those kids. We didn’t have much. There were a lot of times that people gave to us. I want to give back. I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t,” Kelley said.
“We can’t do it all, but we do as much as possible. I hope it motivates others to do good things in the community. A lot of great people continue to make good things happen in Brazoria County.”
Swords said the main pod of playground equipment has five slides, a swinging bridge and a rock wall. Four covered benches and an adult swing are situated around the perimeter of the park. Two sets of kid-size swings include a zero-gravity swing for a child with handicaps. Two spring riders, an original horse and much loved; and an orange snail are ready to ride.
Another spring rider, a grasshopper, is on order and should be installed soon, he said. The park includes a refurbished merry-go-round from Barrow Elementary. The Phillips 66 Pavilion, with four picnic tables, has been repainted.
“Phillips 66 has a long history with the Brazoria Lions Club Park, providing funding many years ago for the original pavilion. We are happy to contribute to the revitalization of a place where many families find joy spending time together and celebrating milestones,” said Jessica Follett, communications and public affairs advisor for Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery.
Initially, the third-graders were to be brought over from Barrow Elementary School to play and be treated to lunch from Kenjo’s, sno-cones from Gary and Sherry Kersh and cookies made by Melody Martin.
Those snickerdoodles did not go to waste.
“I distributed them to the schools — to Barrow and to West Brazos Junior High,” Martin said. “No worries. I enjoy doing that very much for our community. I bake a lot for Barrow. I love the teachers. They are incredible. I love our school district.”
