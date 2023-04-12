Little League baseball opening day in Brazoria started with a parade of floats for each team, cheered on the route from Barrow Elementary to the ball field. Children were decked out in cleats, matching uniforms and ball caps on the recently renovated baseball fields with all the ceremony and excitement of opening day.
Facebook was filled with photos and messages of congratulations to the Brazoria Little League board for all their work and effort to give the kids a program to enjoy and be proud of. Brazoria City Council came out in force, leading the parade as the grand marshal.
Jerry Gore, who supplied 2,200 pounds of crawfish for the event, said he was impressed with the people, the atmosphere and the festivities.
“There were people everywhere. I never saw the end of the crawfish line,” he said. “It was phenomenal. It’s the best one I’ve been to. Everybody was so nice. Seemed like everybody just worked together, had a smile on their face. They were doing it for one thing — it wasn’t for themselves, it was for the kids, and you could tell.”
The league is under the direction of an entirely new board. President this year is Johnny Sterling. Vice president is Sarah Mitchell.
“In January, I took the position of vice president. I formed an opening ceremonies carnival committee. We just decided that we are going to go bigger than ever,” Mitchell said. “We are already getting compliments on the fields. So far, the response that we’ve gotten has been overwhelming.
“Friday night before opening day, we were at the fields until 3 in the morning getting ready,” Mitchell said. “It’s been amazing. Transparency is key. Anybody who wants to see the financials can see the binder.”
The parade, from Barrow Elementary to the field, was led by Brazoria City Council as the grand marshal. Mayor Philip Ray said he was impressed with the Little League board’s event, the fields and the enrollment.
“I was very impressed with the turnout,” he said. “The facility looked wonderful. As a kid who grew up on those fields, it was great to see kids back on those fields. You couldn’t have asked for a better day. I’m proud of the board. They put in the hours, and it shows. It’s a bright spot, and I look for bigger and better things out of that bunch.”
Shanna Hopkins, whose son Erik plays on the Brazoria Angels team, said Brazoria’s opening day ceremonies were outstanding.
“We’ve been to opening days in other towns. In comparison, they really outdid themselves. They went above and beyond,” Hopkins said. “My sister, Sarah Mitchell, is the vice president on the board, so, I saw all the blood, sweat and tears. They really turned the whole ballpark around as well as getting the community involved.”
This season, Brazoria Little League has more than 200 kids signed up to play ball, 70 more than the previous season, said Terry Kirksey, league treasurer.
The 16-team league includes six T-ball teams, three minor coach-pitch teams, three minor kid-pitch teams, three major teams and three senior teams.
“This is the first time we’ve had T-ball,” Kirksey said.
She added the board has a lot of goals for the program, including cutting the electricity bill, which runs about $729 just for one night practice.
“We’re in the process of getting LED lights for the fields, because it will save us a tremendous amount of electricity,” Kirksey said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.