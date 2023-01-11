Infrastructure will continue to be the theme of 2023. Brazoria, Sweeny and West Columbia are all seeking grants to help fund the expensive work of refurbishing, maintaining and upgrading basic city services.
Brazoria took on several major projects in 2022 including refurbishing the city water tower, cleaning the wastewater treatment plant and replacing the trunk sewer line. Those projects are either finished or almost complete, including the water tower after seven months of work.
City Manager Sheila Williams is pleased and ready to move on to the next project.
“We’re excited about that because it’s been down a long time,” she said. “It’s all been refurbished and will probably go online this week if not sooner.”
The water tower has been down since May 26, 2021. Originally, city crews and the contractor estimated the tower would be down for four months, but a shortage of materials delayed the work. The loss of the tower led to varying pressures for the city’s water in the short term, but was never dangerous, Williams said.
Additionally, replacement of the trunk sewer line is almost done.
“Our trunk sewer line is projected to be completed early, by the end of January. So, we’re hoping for that to be done and finished,” Williams said.
In October, a new contractor, Matula & Matula, was brought in to finish the work of replacing 2 miles of sewer trunk line to the wastewater treatment plant. Council approved the $1.75 million project over the 2021 summer, but repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the work done by a previous contractor who went bankrupt.
The trunk line spans from the water sewage treatment plant, between East New York Street and CR 797 in the southwestern section of the city. The new line will prevent rainwater infiltration, thereby lessening the load on the aging plant.
In December 2021, the city was notified that it was awarded a $3.1 million grant from the Texas General Land Office to overhaul the wastewater treatment plant, which has had serious problems processing wastewater since at least 2017. Engineering service Strand and Associates oversees the project, which includes draining, cleaning, inspecting and fixing whatever is broken and changing filters.
Mayor Philip Ray said the overhaul is still in the design phase which is 30 percent complete. That 30 percent threshold triggers an environmental study. Once that is complete, more design work will be done, up to 60 percent. Another GLO study will be performed and once approved, work may commence.
“I’m hoping by August we should be going out for bids. Then we will commence work immediately,” Ray said. “My main concern is delays in getting equipment. I’m hoping that once we get final design. We can order certain things that I have a feeling is going to be long lead time. I work in industry and a lot of things are a year out. We were 12 months waiting on a transformer. After the hurricanes hit Florida, now we’re at 23 months. That’s my concern is a long lead time for supplies.”
Ray said the wastewater treatment plant is operating within guidelines currently.
“It’s in spec, but it would be a whole lot nicer if we could get it done so it’s not so delicate. The trunk line is done, and that’ll be a big help. We have to babysit it more than we should have to,” he said.
