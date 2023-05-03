Brazoria sells little red caboose

BRAZORIA — The little red caboose that sits on the grounds of the American Legion Hall has been sold.
“It’s in bad shape. It’s also a hazard. Nobody wants to spend any money on it,” American Legion representative Roger Shugart said. “I checked with the railroad, the people who gave it to us, and they had no problem with us getting rid of it. The Legion, as a whole, almost unanimously, wants to get rid of it.”
Once the American Legion Hall requested the caboose be moved, City Manager Sheila Williams began asking local groups if they wanted it, she said.
“We tried to give it to a military museum in Richwood. We tried to give it to the Heritage Foundation and also the train museum. We offered it to other museums. The only problem is they had to move it,” Williams said. “Moving it is what costs so much. It takes a lot of upkeep, and we just don’t have the funds to do it. When we couldn’t find anybody to give it to, the council told me to put it up on Rene Bates Auction site.”
Howard Equipment Co. in Cresson won the caboose auction March 22 with a $3,300 bid, Williams said. The company has been given the caboose’s dimensions and is scheduling a date to pick it up.
The city received the caboose from Missouri Pacific Railroad in 1993. The serial number, 13777, means that the caboose was one of 350 models from 1976 to 1979.
It took on the name The Roughneck Express in 2011 when the city gathered enough donations and community support to repaint it maroon and white, the colors of Columbia High School.
Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.
