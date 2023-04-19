BRAZORIA — Area residents are invited to visit with candidates who are campaigning for local offices in the May 6 election. The political forum will be at the Heritage Foundation Civic Center.
Brazoria Heritage Foundation President David Jordan said the event is a way for the foundation to give back to the community.
“This is another way that the Heritage Foundation is trying to serve the community that supports us,” he said. “In order for the voters to learn about these contestants, they need a way to listen, ask questions and evaluate.”
Contested races on Brazoria residents’ ballots include Port Freeport Commissioner, Position 1; Columbia-Brazoria ISD Position 5; and Brazoria City Council Position 1.
The Port Freeport Position 1 at-large candidates include incumbent Shane W. Pirtle and newcomers Kim Kincannon and Manning Rollerson III. Port commissioners serve a six-year term.
C-BISD Trustee Position 5 candidates are incumbent James D. Broussard and Savannah Stewart. School board trustees serve three-year terms.
Brazoria City Council Position 1 is between incumbent Bill Lott and challenger Dustin Weisinger. Councilmen serve for two years. Weisinger is a 41-year-old married father of four and has worked in the area for about 23 years, he said in a Facts’ questionnaire. This is his first time to run for office.
Lott has been on council for one term. He retired from Brazosport ISD’s maintenance department after 30 years. He said he wants to see the city’s infrastructure projects through to completion and believes the current council and city manager are doing great work.
During the forum, each candidate will be given 3 to 5 minutes to introduce themselves, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Jordan said the evening will include a limited amount of moderation, with the idea that each candidate will get up to 5 minutes to explain why they are running for office.
“Then we will have a short question-and-answer session for those in attendance to ask the candidates questions,” he said. “We will also have tables set around the room for each candidate to sit at and visit one-on-one.”
The forum is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Heritage Foundation conference room, 209 N. Nevada St. Light refreshments will be provided. For information, call 979-798-6100.
Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.
