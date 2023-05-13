Nicole Larson, director of communications and the education foundation for Sweeny ISD, left, goes over a few things with Sweeny National Honor Society students Kaley Smith and Aaron Clark before the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce annual Member Banquet on Thursday in Sweeny.
Sweeny High School National Honor Society and Student Council members serve the food the Sweeny High School FFA Competition Barbecue Team prepared Thursday for the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce annual Member Banquet in Sweeny.
SWEENY — The leftover barbecued chicken was so good the last few pans of it were offered up as auction items at the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce annual banquet Thursday night.
Chamber members bid high and often in a fast-paced contest to see who would go home with the chicken cooked by the award-winning Sweeny FFA cook off team.
Port Freeport Commissioner Shane Pirtle won a pan of chicken.
“We enjoyed the tasty chicken and sides that the Sweeny FFA group cooked and served. When they auctioned the remaining chicken, we were happy to buy some to take home and enjoy again,” he said.
Banquet chairwoman Kari Schroeter deemed this year’s event a big success.
“We had a great turn out for our annual banquet. We were so pleased to bring it back to Sweeny and really utilize the resources our great city offers,” she said. “I would like to give special recognition to all the students who were involved, from the food to floral arrangements, and even help serving. They were spectacular.”
The Sweeny High School floral design team crafted the table centerpieces, some of which were also auctioned. The Sweeny National Honor Society and Student Council served the meal and cleaned up afterward. Incoming Sweeny Mayor Dusty Hopkins supported the chamber by buying a table and purchasing auction items.
“It was amazing to see an event that pulled so many local resources from our community including our school district providing food through FFA. Supporting local businesses and bringing in new businesses is one of my many goals,” he said.
Chamber President Nina Christie was pleased with the turnout and said the organization is proud to recognize the city’s finer points.
“Sweeny Chamber of Commerce puts a spotlight on those companies and individuals who choose to invest in the City of Sweeny and help to preserve small town America,” she said. “Sweeny has a population of approximately 3,000 people, but it continues to have the elements of a much larger city — a community hospital; a full-service grocery; a retail farm which offers milk home deliveries; a good, safe school system; park system; small businesses which support our Main Street and the Sweeny North Industrial Park, with two new tenants coming soon.”
Christie added that “Sweeny has recently been recognized as Texas Film Friendly location. At the present time, two new restaurants, a beauty salon and a large general store are also under construction and are slated to open soon.”
Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.
