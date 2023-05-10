The Sweeny Chamber of Commerce is highlighting the best of its community at its annual member banquet set for Thursday.
“We’re bringing it back to Sweeny,” said banquet chairperson Kari Schroeder.
Chamber president Nina Christie will talk about changes in the city including the new hospital build, the Sweeny North industrial park and several new businesses headed to town.
“We’re going to highlight everything uniquely Sweeny and we’re going to update on all the positive changes in town,” Christie said. “After the pandemic, it’s taken some time to build things up. The chamber made a conscious decision to support our community.”
The award-winning Sweeny FFA cook-off team will be preparing the meal of down-home chicken, green beans and mashed potatoes. The Sweeny High School floral design team will be crafting the table centerpieces.
Christie said the chamber tried to incorporate as many local businesses and organizations as possible in the event.
The evening is a black and white theme and guests are encouraged to dress accordingly.
A silent and live auction will round out the activities. Auction items include a utility wagon donated by Phillips 66, a one-night stay with free breakfast or lunch from TripL RV Park and Dark Roast Co. and a round of golf for four at West Brazos Golf Center.
Tickets for tables are $1,250 (gold), $1,000 (silver) and $750 (bronze). Individual tickets for members are $50 and non-member is $60.
The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Sweeny Community Center, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. For information or tickets, call 979-548-3249.
Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.
