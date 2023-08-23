Clark Woodson, West Columbia native and great-great-grandson of Charlie Brown, poses for a picture Saturday with his wife, Kathleen, at the Charlie Brown School Reunion at the West Columbia Civic Center.
Dorothy Fisher, class of 1953, and her daughter, Donna Dues, pass time by printing out and keeping up with the reunions and people of the Charlie Brown School community, including putting together this display at the school’s reunion Saturday at West Columbia Civic Center. She is a “self-made historian” with the support of her family.
Charlie Brown High School historian Dorothy Fisher shows Eddie Jennings and Louis Brown, a descendant of Charlie Brown, the display of photos, diplomas and yearbook pages she curated for Saturday’s reunion. Jennings graduated from Charlie Brown in 1965. Brown came to the event from his home in Florida. He is a 1964 graduate.
Clark and Kathleen Woodson are members of the Charlie Brown Reunion Committee that put on the biannual event. Clark Woodson is a descendant of Charlie Brown, in the photo behind him, who donated the land for Charlie Brown High School. The school operated as the school for Black children in West Columbia until integration in 1966.
Dorothy Fisher took the microphone and asked the Charlie Brown School alumni to sing “The More We Get Together.” Everyone in the crowded room took up the familiar nursery song and felt the truth of it.
