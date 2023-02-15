Chevron Phillips Chemical contributes $100,000 to Sweeny Community Hospital Development Foundation for new hospital

Sweeny — Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. has made a $100,000 contribution to Sweeny Community Hospital Development Foundation to support the construction of its new hospital.
The donation reflects a commitment to the health and well-being of the surrounding community and to ensure access to high-quality, modern healthcare for generations to come.
“We are grateful for the partnership we have with CPChem,” said Kelly Park, CEO at Sweeny Community Hospital. “Their donation will help bring a state-of-the-art medical facility to the West of the Brazos community, and it helps the foundation surpass the $1 million dollar mark for the capital campaign.”
The new hospital will include 16 medical/surgical beds with private bathrooms, including one airborne isolation room, an expanded Level IV Trauma Designated Emergency Services, a surgical and procedure suite, an inpatient pharmacy, a certified clinical laboratory, cardiopulmonary services, state-of-the-art imaging suite, EMS facility, wound care center with hyperbaric chambers and an IFR-capable helipad. Once complete, the new hospital’s board room will be named the Chevron Phillips Chemical Board Room.
“It is important to us that our employees and neighbors have access to excellent healthcare,” said Dirk Perrin, plant manager at CPChem’s Sweeny, Clemens & Old Ocean facilities. “Sweeny Community Hospital is the primary healthcare facility that supports the plant, and the new hospital will raise the bar on the level of care delivered.”
The hospital broke ground on its new facility in August. Serving more than 50,000 residents living in Sweeny and the surrounding communities, the new hospital is expected to be complete by fall 2024.
