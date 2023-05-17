The Cole Degges Band will perform Sunday at Dunbar Park in Lake Jackson to benefit Sweeny man, Luis Camacho, who was involved in a serious wreck in February.
Camacho, 22, recently returned home, paralyzed as a quadriplegic from the Feb. 17 wreck. He was a bull rider, horse farrier and auctioneer.
After the wreck, he was in Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for more than a month then was transferred to TIRR Memorial Hermann, which helps patients adjust to a life-altering injury.
Besides his hospital bills, Camacho’s friends are raising money to build a room onto his uncle’s home to accommodate his wheelchair. He will need a van with handicap accessories to ferry him to and from rehab and doctor visits.
The benefit will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Dunbar Park off FM 2004 in Lake Jackson. The benefit will feature a cornhole tournament, a live auction, food, a mechanical bull, bounce house, a 50/50 raffle, wine pull and a free concert by the Cole Degges Band. Food tickets are for pulled pork sandwich plates and are $20 each.
To purchase tickets in advance, call Tabitha Degges at 979-548-4362 or purchase the day of the event. To learn more about Camacho or to make donations to his Gofundme account, visit gofund.me/473601ea.
Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.
