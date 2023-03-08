WEST COLUMBIA — Laurie Kincannon is passionate about her hometown, and she wants to ensure every Texan knows it was the First Capitol of the Republic of Texas.
For more than 30 years, Kincannon has been wrapped in the six flags of Texas, teaching Texas history to seventh-graders, serving as the 1986 Sesquicentennial Committee chairwoman and, since 2008, she has been mayor. She is the first woman and longest-serving mayor of West Columbia. She promotes the city at every opportunity, including leading historical tours through town. How many cities can say that the mayor will lead their tour?
“The DRT considered this sacred property,” she said of the replica of the First Capitol building of the Republic of Texas.
The replica is the “little house” that sits near City Hall. The small wooden structure was built in 1976, an exact copy of the first house of government for the new nation of Texas, and the DRT is the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, best known as the former caretakers of the Alamo. Just as the Alamo is sacred to Texans, Kincannon said the DRT believes Columbia is as well.
DRT member Tissie Schwebel said that in the late 1800s, the Galveston DRT chapter was on the verge of buying the original house the government met in, but the 1900 storm destroyed it.
These days, Kincannon’s all-consuming passion is what she calls Columbia 1836. The goal is to secure 2 acres on Highway 35 as an enticement to the Texas Historical Commission to build a museum dedicated to telling the story of how Texas legends Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin and Mirabeau B. Lamar settled in Columbia in 1836 and crafted a government for the new nation. Historians believe this acreage is the original location of the First Capitol.
Kincannon explained she traveled to Austin on Feb. 28 with West Columbia Chamber CEO and President LaBonne Casey to present letters of support for Columbia 1836 to key legislators. Most importantly, she is asking the Texas Historical Commission to accept the project.
“I couldn’t do anything without that property. Now that property is available. It opens a whole world of opportunities. There are a lot of historians out there with a lot of money that we can ask for funding, but only after the historical commission gives us the go ahead,” she said. “We have a short window of time to purchase that property.”
In his letter of support for the project, Brazoria County Judge L.M. “Matt” Sebesta Jr. wrote, “West Columbia has worked diligently to safeguard its history, and I am happy to support them where Brazoria County’s and the Republic of Texas roots run deeply,” he said. “Columbia 1836 project is a well-deserved Texas Historical Site and already is for Brazoria County residents. It is important to ensure the rich heritage of Columbia remains relevant for all who call Texas home, not just our county.”
More support came from fifth-generation West Columbia resident Peggy Gupton Boone. She wrote, “Few other locales in Texas can offer better claim to being designated a Texas Historical Site. Without the inclusion of West Columbia as a prominent contributor, the story of the people and places in Texas in 1836 is incomplete.”
Kincannon also wants to be clear to potential critics that she is personally funding the proposal. She put together a booklet explaining why West Columbia deserves to be a historic site. In addition, her son made a professional-grade video to accompany the booklet. All the legwork, the meetings, the emails, the countless hours on the road and on the phone is all on her dime.
“I want people to understand that I’m not running this off of city funds. It’s something I’m passionate about, and I’m paying for it.”
Kincannon said, “This is not just about West Columbia. This would be an historical and economic advantage for all of Brazoria County. I literally told the historical commission that I would spend the rest of my life working toward this goal. I believe in it that much. I believe in it not just for our businesses, but for our community and for the state of Texas. Like I tell people, the story of Texas is incomplete without the inclusion of Columbia 1836.
“I’m doing this for the story of Texas.”
