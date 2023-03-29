Columbia cleans up ahead of San Jacinto Day festival

WEST COLUMBIA — Free breakfast. Free T-shirt. Free lunch.
The annual big spring clean is wooing an army of volunteers to spruce up their hometown on Saturday, April 1, in time for the San Jacinto Day Festival. The 68th annual festival will be April 21-22.
“Usually between 125 and 150 people show up,” said Chris McCann, the city’s director of economic development and tourism. “We meet at the Civic Center about 7:45 for breakfast sausage biscuits from McDonald’s. Then volunteers pick up work orders and head out to clean up.”
Work orders include picking up trash, planting flowers, sweeping leaves and debris and more. The target areas include the parade route from Columbia High School, 17th Street and Brazos Avenue to the American Legion Hall grounds.
The cleanup ends at noon back at the Civic Center with a free taco bar for volunteers. H-E-B is providing the ingredients, and the Apostolic Lighthouse ladies cook the meal. Margarita Jones is sending in queso, chips and salsa and tortillas, and Subway is furnishing the cookies for dessert.
Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves. Other tools, including trash grabbers and bags, will be provided.
McCann said she is already seeing lots of community support for the annual spring event from area businesses, including sponsors Driggers and Baker, West Brazos Dental Center, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Jenn’s Furniture, Discovery Days Learning Center, Prosperity Bank, Magna-Flow, KMNL, West Columbia Rotary, Olson and Olson, Coburn Chiropractic, Barta Lumber Co., Hagan Insurance and Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott.
The Civic Center is at 512 E. Brazos Ave. For questions about the clean up or to help sponsor the event, call McCann at 979-345-3123.
Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.