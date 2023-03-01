VOTER INFORMATION To vote in an election, you must be registered to vote at least 30 days before the election date. Register online here no later than April 6th, 2023. To change your name or address, a completed and signed application is also required at least 30 days before the election date. Early Voting: April 24-28, 2023, 8am-5pm May 2-3, 2023, 7am-7pm • February 17, 2023 Last day to file for a place on the General Election ballot and Last day to Order General Election or Election on a Measure • April 6, 2023 Last Day to register to vote • April 26, 2023 Last Day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) • May 6, 2023 Last Day to receive ballot by mail (by 7pm if envelope is NOT postmarked); May 8, 2023 Last Day to receive ballot by mail (by 5 p.m. if envelope is postmarked)
As the mulling of whether to seek elected office in their hometowns reached drop-dead time, candidates put their pens to work to file the appropriate paperwork to get on the May 6 ballot.
The filing period for municipal, school district and specialty district offices ended at 5 p.m. Feb. 17, and some open seats went from having no candidates to multiple people seeking to fill them. Here is a rundown of who is running for West of the Brazos offices:
BRAZORIA
Position 1: Bill Lott (I); Dustin Weisinger
Position 3: Gary Kersh (I)
Position 5: Susan Swanner Parker (I)
The race for Position 1 is officially underway as Brazoria resident Dustin Weisinger added his name to the list.
The 41-year-old married father of four has worked in the area for about 23 years, he said. It’s his first time ever running for office, Weisinger said.
“I just wanted to try to help the city continue to improve and be a part of it,” he said. “I’ve lived here for quite a while and I’ve worked in this area for along time. I just wanted to throw my hat in and help out.”
Weisinger will run against incumbent Bill Lott who retired from Brazosport ISD’s maintenance department after 30 years. He would like to see the city’s infrastructure projects through to completion, he said.
Lott believes the current council and city manager are doing great work, and he wants to continue to be a part of that, he said.
Incumbent Susan Swanner Parker submitted her application for candidacy for Position 5. This will be Parker’s fourth term.d.
“We just have a lot of initiatives going on that I would like to continue on supporting and seeing through,” Parker said. “Also, we have a really good group, a lot of energy right now and I would just like to continue progressing.”
Parker has lived her whole life in Brazoria, she said. She has one daughter and works for Enduro Composites in Freeport and formerly worked 31 years at Dow Chemical.
“What’s important to me is listening to our citizens. I’m hoping to see some growth in our town,” Parker said. “A big thing that’s important to me is cleaning up our town, getting our drainage to continue to improve on that.”
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
Position 5: James Broussard (I); Savannah Stewart
Position 6: Jackie Gotcher (I)
Position 7: Linda Huebner (I)
Only one of three seats on the ballot has multiple candidates, with Savannah Stewart filing against incumbent James Broussard for Position 5.
“I am a parent to three children in the district and have become deeply invested in its success,” Stewart said via email. “Coming from a family of educators, I have seen some failures and many successes from across the State of Texas. I’d like to use that knowledge to build upon the programs currently available at Columbia-Brazoria ISD in order to create a brighter future for its students, parents, and staff.”
Broussard is finishing his first term, having run unopposed when incumbent Nick Kondra vacated the seat in the 2020 election.
Incumbents Jackie Gotcher in Position 6 and Linda Huebner in Position 7 will be reelected unopposed.
“I am honored to keep my position on the CBISD school board,” Gotcher said. “As a board, we strive to put students first and are always asking ourselves, ‘Will this positively impact’ the kids? We are thrilled about the bond passing, and we cannot wait for construction to start.”
SWEENY
Mayor: Neal Bess Jr.; Dusty Hopkins
Position 2: Reese Cook
Position 4: John Rambo (I); Kelly Fuller
Mayor Jeff Farley opted not to run for reelection after two terms, so the seat will go to either Dusty Hopkins or Neal Bess Jr.
Bess is a longtime figure in Sweeny government, having served on City Council before. There is still plenty of work to be done with Sweeny’s infrastructure, he said.
“I looked at the condition that the streets are in, drainage is in, and I feel like I’ve got something to put on the table and work with the council to get this taken care of. We haven’t had any street repairs in this city in the last six years,” Bess said. “I stepped down to try to get some drainage work done over here in this area in 2020. In council, there are some things that, working together with the drainage district and the county commissioner — Commissioner Linder, who is a fine, outstanding man — for projects here in the city of Sweeny, and I’m ready to go.”
Hopkins could not be reached for comment.
Reese Cook will get an automatic bid for Position 2 after incumbent Bill Hayes did not turn in paperwork. However, Position 4 will see a challenger, Kelly Fuller, against incumbent John Rambo.
SWEENY HOSPITAL DISTRICT
In stark contrast to last year’s heavily contested election, the hospital district board will not appear on the ballot this May. In addition to Violet Weeks and Leeda Wood returning to their position, one new member will join the board unopposed — Dale Thames, who previously served time on the city council and the school board taking Lisa Leal’s seat.
“I wanted to help keep the forward motion of the hospital going in a positive direction,” he said. “Our bank account is growing, we’re cutting taxes, the new hospital is coming on – everything that’s going on is in a positive growing motion and I want to be a part of that growth. There was nobody signed up for it and I just wanted to ensure – in my mind – the right person for the job could help it going forward.”
SWEENY ISD
Position 1: Brittanie Hopkins; Denise Carreon
Position 5: Trina Smith (I)
Position 7: Amanda Baca (I)
This will be one competitive race for the board of trustees as Brittanie Hopkins and Denise Carreon have applied for Position 1, which is currently occupied by Connie McAda, who did not file.
Carreon worked for Sweeny’s schools for more than two decades before retiring, she said. She wants to make sure every child gets a fair shake from the district her children attended.
“I think schools should be about every child, not just a select few. I shouldn’t just be for baseball or football. It should be for every child in Sweeny Independent School District,” Carreon said. “That’s just how I feel.”
Amanda Baca will continue to serve in Position 7.
“My goal running for Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees Position 7 is to ensure we have a collaborative relationship with all stakeholders that leads to a culture of learning and academic success,” she said. “As a member of the school board, I strive to be a voice for those in the community and help ensure teachers/staff have the resources needed to succeed.”
Recently appointed member Trina Smith will also serve her first full term with the board after replacing long-time trustee Jan Reddock, who died in 2022.
WEST COLUMBIA
Position 1: Robert “Puga” Thomas (I)
Position 3: Darrell L. James Sr.; Kenny Stanford Sr.
Position 4: Rory Burke (I)
Two challengers are seeking to replace Roy E. Maynor for Position 3 on City Council after the 20-year incumbent chose not to seek reelection.
Darrell James, a 51-year-old work activity coordinator for Dow Chemical, will face businessman Kenny Stanford Jr. Stanford, 64, finished third as a write-in candidate for Position 2 last year.
PORT FREEPORT
Position 1: Shane Pirtle (I); Manning Rollerson; Kim Kincannon
Position 2: Barbara Fratila
