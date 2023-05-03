SWEENY — Pride Day festivities will feature even more fun for children this year, Sweeny Beautification Committee President Abby Kluttz said.
“I am excited this year because our Lions Club has worked really hard to entertain families again,” she said. “We were having a hard time finding entertainment because most carnivals won’t come to us because we’re so small, but the Lions Club is providing a barrel train and a Ferris wheel.”
Festivities kick off Friday with a barbecue cook off at 6 p.m., a washers tournament at 7 p.m. and fireworks begin after dark. All activities take place at Backyard Park, behind City Hall.
The schedule for Saturday is full, beginning with booths and vendors opening to the public and the parade at 10 a.m. The parade route begins at A.M. “Chick” Anderson Park, down Main Street and ends at Backyard Park. Grand marshal this year is Kenneth Lott, the first president of the Beautification Committee. To read more about the committee and the history of Pride Day, see Page 2 of this publication.
“It’s going to be an honor to see Mr. Lott be the grand marshal. He doesn’t realize how many hearts and lives he has touched throughout his tenure in our community,” Beautification volunteer Wayman Hutchings said. “For a man who is 93 years old, it’s phenomenal what he is still able to do. He’s been my mentor since I’ve been in the community.”
Jenny Massey, Sweeny Lions Club secretary, said the club will be highly involved in this year’s Pride Day festivities. Besides supplying the Ferris wheel and the train rides, the club will also have a booth at Backyard Park to offer free vision screenings.
“The vision screenings are geared for 6-month-old kids to 6 years old, but we’re probably going to do anybody in the community,” Massey said. “We have about $20,000 worth of vision vouchers which are good for free glasses and free eye exam from any doctor who is in the VSP network.”
Beautification volunteer Michelle Medina said she has lined up a variety of vendors for Pride Day. There will be a wide variety of foods, including Mexican bread, candy and ice cream; Whoopie pies, candied apples and corn in a cup; and the Lions will be selling hamburgers and sausage on a stick.
Other vendors will have homemade soaps, natural skin and hair care products, keychains, car fresheners, jewelry and crafts.
Opening ceremonies will be at 11 a.m. Saturday followed by the cake auction at 11:30 a.m. The Walk of Honor recipients will be honored at 12:45 p.m. The cornhole tournament starts at 1 p.m. The Beautiful Baby Contest is at 1:15 p.m. Various local entertainment groups will be performing throughout the afternoon including Jana’s School of Dance and GMZ Cheer, and folklorico dancers.
For additional information, contact the Beautification Committee at keepsweenybeautiful@gmail.com.
