BRAZORIA — The Brazoria Police Department recently received three ballistic shields to protect the city’s first line of defense. The shields were funded with donations from Freeport LNG and Chevron Phillips Chemical.

“We are proud to add to the police department’s arsenal to protect our officers,” said Wendy Irwin, public affairs for Chevron Phillips Chemical. “These ballistic shields will offer an extra layer of protection to keep them safe in high-risk situations. We appreciate our first responders and their dedication to keeping our community safe.”

Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.

