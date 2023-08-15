Freeport LNG gifted the Brazoria Police Department with $5,000 to purchase three ballistic shields. The department recently received the shields and invited Wendy Foster of Freeport LNG, second from right, over to see them. With her are Brazoria Mayor Philip Ray, Police Chief Neal Longbotham, Lt. Dawnne Moore, Officer Brad Cox and Brazoria City Manager Sheila Williams.
Chevron Phillips Chemical donated $4,000 to help Brazoria Police Department purchase three ballistic shields. Wendy Irwin, second from left, public affairs for the company, holds one of the hefty shields Aug. 10 outside the police station. With her are Police Chief Neal Longbotham, Councilman Perry Morris, Lt. Dawnne Moore, Councilwoman Tina Watts, Officer Brad Cox and Brazoria City Manager Sheila Williams.
BRAZORIA — The Brazoria Police Department recently received three ballistic shields to protect the city’s first line of defense. The shields were funded with donations from Freeport LNG and Chevron Phillips Chemical.
“We are proud to add to the police department’s arsenal to protect our officers,” said Wendy Irwin, public affairs for Chevron Phillips Chemical. “These ballistic shields will offer an extra layer of protection to keep them safe in high-risk situations. We appreciate our first responders and their dedication to keeping our community safe.”
