BRAZORIA — Contractors for the state have fenced off the area under the Brazoria Bridge and have begun the process of dismantling a piece of history.
“The demo process has started,” Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Danny Perez said.
Passersby on the new bridge over the Brazos cannot see any changes yet.
“We have removed some traffic items and began saw cutting some of the bridge deck. The project was allotted 270 working days,” Perez said. “We are currently in bird-nesting season, and we may have some active bird nests on the bridge — still to be determined. This wouldn’t necessarily delay the project, but it may slow the demolition work at times.”
Demolition crews will be taking the structure apart in large pieces, Perez said, then once on the ground, further dismantling it. After that, most of it will be taken to a salvage yard. Some of the pieces will be donated to the Brazoria Heritage Foundation to create an outdoor monument to the bridge on the grounds of the foundation.
“We are supposed to receive enough metal off it to build a monument to display the historical plaques that have been associated with that bridge,” Foundation President David Jordan said.
The Brazoria Bridge was built in 1939, during the Great Depression, using local labor, county bond money and funds from the Public Works Administration. The span was nicknamed “The Bridge to Nowhere” because the bridge was completed before the shell ramps were installed.
The bridge is 1,124 feet of concrete and steel and has three Parker thru truss spans. It is supported by concrete-filled caissons and concrete pilings, and the approaches are composed of 14 concrete-supported I-beams with steel guard rails.
Jordan and former Foundation CEO Dr. Robert Schwebel have been in talks with the transportation department for three years to commemorate the historic bridge with a monument, Jordon said.
“I’m hoping to build a U-shape frame, and then we can put four bronze plaques on that,” he said. “Plus, TxDOT is supposed to be designing a new plaque that has some of the history.”
In addition, the Texas Historical Marker that stands in the roadside picnic area on the north side of the bridge may be relocated to the foundation grounds.
“TxDOT is supposed to be getting permission from the historical society to move the historical marker over to the structure that we’re building. That’s the plan,” Jordan said.
The foundation acquired, from the Brazoria County Historical Museum, the two plaques that were affixed to the south end of the bridge. Those are displayed in the Btel room in the Brazoria Museum, part of the foundation. The museum is at 202 W. Smith St. in Brazoria.
To learn more about the history of Brazoria Bridge, see page 2.
